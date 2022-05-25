The Kardashians drink Portofino

Never go unnoticed. That is one of the mottos of the Kardashian sisters, that everything they do has to be big and under the spotlight. In tune with her way of life, Kourtney, the eldest of the clan, has married for the third time in recent months with her boyfriend, the also showy Travis Barker, drummer of the group Blink-182. The wedding was held in the Italian town of Portofino, which has been invaded by the glamor and extravagance of the media family and her entourage.

The lavish wedding of the star reality show The Kardashians , 43, and the musician, 46, took place on Sunday, after two days of celebrations in that coastal enclave synonymous with luxury. The ceremony was held a week after they were legally married in Santa Barbara, California, and a month after the couple said yes, I want to in Las Vegas, in a wedding without legal significance.



Kim. The ‘celebrity’ with Ella North’s daughter, both in black NINO / Getty

Dolce and Gabbana, in addition to being hosts, dressed all the protagonists of the longest-running reality show

True to her groundbreaking style, the bride wore a short, fitted dress with straps by Dolce & Gabbana. She highlighted a very long veil with hand embroidery and an image of the Virgin Mary, the same one that the musician has had tattooed on his head for years. The groom opted for the classic dark tuxedo with a bow tie and a flower on the lapel. The link was held at Villa Olivetta, a house within the idyllic estate of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, who, in addition to being hosts, dressed the protagonists of the reality show longest running on American television.



Kendall. The only sister who went with her partner, Devin Booker instagram

After the ceremony, the already husband and wife and their guests went to Castello Brown, an idyllic enclave overlooking the sea where the reception was held. In the videos that the drummer’s eldest daughter, Alabama Baker, shared on networks, the bride can be seen in a new, short and tight lingerie-style dress, but in black and stockings with a garter belt. At one point the groom knelt before his wife to remove her garter.



Kris. The matriarch of the clan, in a nude feathered dress Instagram

The bride’s sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and matriarch Kris Jenner enjoyed three days of festivities. Her mother was in charge of taking her daughter to the altar and opted for a dress in a nude tone of tulle and feathers.

Kim and Khloe went to Portofino without their respective partners; Pete Davidson stayed in New York, where he participated in his last program Saturday Night Live and Tristan Thompson stayed in California in charge of True, the daughter they have in common. Kylie Jenner was with her daughter Stormi, but she did not have the presence of her partner, Travis Scott, or her newborn baby. The model Kendall Jenner was the only one of the sisters who was accompanied by her partner, Devin Booker.



Khloé and Kylie. The two sisters, dazzled by the spotlights MF

A prominent role was played by the couple’s children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 -who wore the rings-, the result of Kourtney’s nine-year relationship with Scott Disick; and Aitana, 23, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, children from a previous marriage to Travis Baker. Among the guests were couples like Chiara Ferragni and Fedez and Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.