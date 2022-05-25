The collection of cars that Chris Hemsworth’s children would inherit

The world-renowned Chris Hemsworth rose to fame for his performances as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This character not only helped him break into the world of acting, but also made him increase the numbers in his bank account. He then meets the luxurious collection of cars that the actor was able to buy.

Chris Hemsworth He is one of the most famous actors in the world. Thanks to his performances as Thorin it Marvel Cinematic Universe, made many have the god of thunder as their favorite character. Thor will have the fourth installment of him, titled Thor: Love and Thunderwhere the actor will share the screen with Christian bale, Natalie Portman Y Tessa Thompsonamong others.

In addition to catapulting his career, these comic book superhero movies inflated his pockets, giving him the opportunity to fill his garage with various luxury cars. These vehicles could one day be inherited by the 3 children that Hemsworth has with his wife, the actress Elsa Pataky: India, Sasha Y tristan. Let’s find out more about your valuable collection:

1) Audi R8

Chris Hemsworth and his Audi R8.

Worth 197 thousand dollars, this sports car is the most expensive car in the actor’s garage. its powerful engine 5.2-liter V10 is capable of generating a power of 562 horsepower. Thanks to these, you can speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 329 km/h.

2)Cadillac Escalade

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky next to the Cadillac Escalade.

This luxurious SUV from General Motors Company (GM)It has an engine under the hood. 6.2-liter V8 with which it generates 420 horsepower of power is capable of reaching a top speed of 209 km/h and in addition, it can speed up 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. The approximate value of the Cadillac Escalade is 100 thousand dollars.

3) Audi Q7

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky with their daughter India, next to the Audi Q7.

The actor’s Audi Q7 has a market value of 92 thousand dollars. with an engine 4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 under the hood, it can generate a power of 320 horsepowerwhich allow the car of the German company to reach a top speed of 237 km/h. In addition, it speeds up 0 to 100 km/h in 6.3 seconds.

4) Cadillac SRX

Chris Hemsworth and his Cadillac SRX.

Worth 50 thousand dollarsthis Cadillac SRX has an engine 3.6-liter V6 underhood. It generates a power of 308 horsepower in order to reach a top speed 200km/h. Also, the off-road car of the American company can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds.

5) Acura MDX

Chris Hemsworth’s Acura MDX.

Although the Acura MDX is one of the most luxurious SUVs, its value does not exceed the 44 thousand dollars, being the cheapest car in the actor’s collection. with an engine 3.5-liter supercharged V6 under the hood, it generates a power of 290 horsepower. Thanks to these, you can speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds and also reach a top speed of 243 km/h.