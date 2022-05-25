The best and worst of WWE Raw May 23, 2022

WWE RAW MAY 23, 2022.— This Monday a new episode of Monday Night Raw was held, and we are heading to Hell in a Cell, and where two other fights have already been agreed. In the star encounter, Becky Lynch defeated Asuka and joined the fight for the Raw Women’s Championship, held by Bianca Belair.

Here we present The best and worst of WWE Raw, in order falling:

WORST

► 3- No references to Finn Balor

AJ Styles, Finn Bálor and Liv Morgan have managed to put together a good group to face Judgment Day; however, in this latest edition of WWE Raw the absence of the former NXT Champion was notorious, but there were no major references to this situation, which is still strange.

► 2- Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Ash

The weakest fight of the night and that really did not add much, nor did it benefit anyone. What does Alexa Bliss get from this victory? Nothing, while the defeat does not leave Nikki ASH or Doudrop, who accompanied her, in a good way, precisely when the women’s couples division needs teams.

► 1- Some good fights, but short

The fights of Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz and of Ezekiel vs. Chad Gable They looked good on paper, and they started well, but they had an abrupt ending, which is not bad if we consider that they helped the story move forward, although it did leave you wanting to see more in the ring.

THE BEST

► 3- AJ Styles and Liv Morgan vs. Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley

The idea of ​​Judgment Day being able to add another member is just intriguing and adds a nice nuance to the story. Even though the fight was conditioned by the stipulation, we saw a good performance from everyone in the ringexcept for a couple of things about Liv Morgan that she should improve on.

► 2- Riddle and The Street Profits vs. The Usos and Sami Zayn

An overall solid fight with good action in the ring. Not knowing what the future holds for Riddle, but this was a good start as he potentially advances his career on an individual level, for an eventual match against Roman Reigns, bringing the storyline between RK-Bro and The Bloodline advances in a certain way.

► 1- Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

Once again this fight – which was a rematch of the previous week – is back on top and it was better than what we saw seven days ago. They both have excellent chemistry together and can fight just as well as many times as they want.. The addition of Becky Lynch to the Raw Women’s Championship match will make this match less predictable and increase the quality of her, on paper.