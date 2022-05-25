Rescued Dog Drama: Adopter Returns Abandoned Boxer Will Smith

Happiness only took two hours for Will Smith, a boxer dog rescued months ago from a ditch in Veraguas.

According to Juliette Chang, an independent rescuer, all the necessary points were explained to the adopter before finalizing the procedure.

However, two hours after picking him up from the foster home, the person called to return him.

The reason alleged by the repentant adopter is that the dog is old, information that was provided to him during the process.

Will is 9 years old and during his youth he was a victim of the exploitation to which some purebred dogs are subjected.

The dog is affectionate with people, but the adopter must not have other animals (chickens or cats) to avoid confrontations.

“With humans it’s love. It’s affectionate, it needs a home. It’s deteriorating,” the rescuer warned.

The dog has physically recovered from the consequences of abandonment. His vet says he is in good condition.

Chang, meanwhile, remembers that Will is an example of the destiny of purebred dogs, which are abandoned to their fate once they can no longer procreate.

If you want to help Will, you can write to the Instagram account @changpuppies (Carolina Chang).

