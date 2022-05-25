Regularization of personnel and supply of medicines IMSS-Wellness goals

At a press conference by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the general director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo Aburto, presented the results of the Health Plan for Well-being in Tlaxcala, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit and Colima, among the that highlight the hiring of personnel and the supply of medicines.

In the weekly report El Pulso de la Salud, the head of the IMSS specified the following advances:

Tlaxcala

The hiring of medical personnel registers a progress of 70 percent. There are 947 health workers who started the process to obtain an IMSS Welfare base: 269 doctors with seniority from 3 to 11 years; 580 nurses and 98 paramedics who have served from 3 to 11 years.

Training on the Model of Care has been offered in ten hospitals of the entity and 70 percent of the templates have been reviewed.

50 informative assemblies were held at the second level to communicate the scope of the program to the population and the process of transforming health services. In the hospitals of Zacatelco, Contla, Calpulalpan and Sánchez Piedra, the dialogue with the working base is strengthened.

The planning of the supply in the entity to know the average monthly consumption of medication is reported at 70 percent. Additionally, the inventory of the Ministry of Health warehouse is already available.

San Luis Potosi

The field diagnosis carried out from May 2 to 17 in the state reflects a shortage of medical personnel, nurses and paramedics in the first, second and third level medical care units.

The concentration and analysis of information will continue in order to estimate the investment that will be required for these units to offer first class service.

The IMSS Bienestar model will correct the needs for personnel, expansion of hospitalization modules and quality care in all health centers and hospitals.

Nayarit

From May 18 to 23, an ophthalmological surgical day was held at the Rural Hospital of San Cayetano in Nayarit with 351 patients. 533 procedures were carried out through the participation of 14 specialists from Mexico City, Michoacán, Nayarit, Jalisco and Veracruz.

Colima

The transition table was installed so that the state medical services are operated by the IMSS Welfare program.

