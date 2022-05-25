Rai world / Events and news

(Adnkronos) – The secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, will be the guest of Bruno Vespa at “Porta a Porta”, broadcast tomorrow at 11.30pm on Rai 1.

Francesca Neri will be the guest of the episode of ‘I feel’ broadcast tomorrow at 11.45 pm on Rai 2. Pierluigi Diaco will involve the actress in a sound experience with unpredictable implications, in which listening, emotion, memories become a story . Ten suggestions proposed one at a time in the studio of ‘I feel’, where the drawings of Andrea Camerini will stand out, who will artistically interpret the sounds heard in real time. There will be space for a song chosen by Francesca Neri herself which will be listened to in its entirety and described with images edited by the creative director Paolo Severini. Ti Sento is also broadcast on Rai Radio 2 and visually on RaiPlay, live every day from Monday to Friday, from 20:00 to 21:00.

Writer, poet, musician, political and social militant, forerunner of rap and proponent of a sound beyond definition, between jazz-soul-funky-blues and spoken word: it is Gil Scott-Heron, the great soul of black music, protagonist of Classic Albums, the format that traces the genesis of the great masterpieces of rock, broadcast tomorrow at 10.45 pm on Rai 5. In the foreground, the second album by Gil Scott-Heron – “Pieces of a Man” – universally considered the poetic and musical manifesto of an ever-present social revolution.

Rai4 (digital terrestrial channel 21) tomorrow, at 9.20 pm, will dedicate the prime time to one of the most recent and spectacular exponents of contemporary biblical cinema, “Noah”. Directed by Darren Aronosky, cult director of Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler and The Black Swan, Noah tells the famous story of Noah’s Ark narrated in the Old Testament; the incredible feat of the patriarch Noah who was commissioned by the Creator to build a gigantic boat useful to contain the most righteous human beings and a couple of every animal species, deserving of salvation from the imminent universal flood that the same God would have destroyed on Earth for punish men. With a blockbuster cut that emphasizes the most catastrophic and spectacular component, Noah makes use of the interpretation of Russell Crowe and Jennifer Connelly in the roles of Noah and his wife Naameh, Anthony Hopkins is Methuselah and Ray Winstone Tubal-cain. In the roles of Noah’s sons we find Logan Lerman, Emma Watson and Douglas Booth. To follow, a new episode of “Wonderland” directly from the recent Napoli Comicon, where the Rai4 magazine met some of the most talented promises of contemporary European dystopian comics: Albert Monteys, Léa Murawiec, Florent Ruppert and Jérôme Mulot. Furthermore, Wonderland returns to the territories of the Chernobyl disaster with the recent video game Chernobylite, a survival horror with a dynamic RPG that between exploration and action immerses the gamer in the atmosphere of nuclear disaster. Finally, for the Sound Invaders column, the program addresses the Italian musical new wave of the ’80s, that of the irreverent sounds of demented bands, the punk that was formed in social centers, the alternative electro-pop sound of Camerini and Krisma, up to advent of music videos.

For the cycle “Il Vizio del cinema”, tomorrow at 21.10 Rai Movie (channel 24 of digital terrestrial) proposes “The Constant Gardener”, a film directed by Fernando Meirelles with Ralph Fiennes and Rachel Weisz. Justin Quayle is an official of the British High Commission who works in Kenya and who, in his spare time, devotes himself to his great passion as a gardener. One day his wife Tessa is killed during a business trip in the desert and the doctor who was with her, Arnold Bluhm, is disappeared into thin air. For the police, the motive for the crime is passionate. Quayle does not believe that his wife may have cheated on him and begins to investigate bringing uncomfortable truths to the surface about some illegal and dangerous drug tests. The film is based on the novel The Tenacious Gardener, written by John le Carré. The film won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe, awarded to Rachel Weisz for Best Supporting Actress.

Michael Portillo crosses the south-east of Australia from Canberra to the multiethnic heart of Melbourne, in “Next stop Australia”, broadcast tomorrow at 8.15 pm on Rai 5. In the episode he goes to the discovery of the history of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, known as the main stage of the Games of the XVI Olympiad, that of 1956 and, in the British world, of the Commonwealth Games of 2006.

New appointment tomorrow at 10.50 on Rai 3 with Elisir, the medical program conducted by Michele Mirabella and Benedetta Rinaldi. We will talk about glaucoma, the second cause of visual impairment and blindness in Italy: how important is prevention? Leopoldo Spadea, director of ophthalmology at the Policlinico Umberto I in Rome, will answer the questions. In the space dedicated to nutrition we will discuss how to consume fruit in an alternative way: are centrifuged or juices a valid option? Dr. Mirella Elia, nutritionist at the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome, will talk about it. In the “tell me doctor” useful advice on what to do in case of tears and strains. In the office Giuseppe Capua, sports doctor and member of the medical commission of the Italian Football Federation.

The war in Ukraine and the economic effects it is already causing at the center of the episode of Tg2 Italia aired tomorrow at 10 on Rai 2. Particular attention will be paid to the domino effect caused, especially in African countries, by the failure to distribute Ukrainian wheat , of cultivation prevented by bombing and the lack of Russian fertilizers. Through the stories of correspondents and correspondents, but also farmers and analysts, we will try to understand the short and long-term effects of this announced famine and which international diplomacies are trying to remedy. Guests: the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini, the general secretary of the Italian Consumers Union, Massimo Albanese and the press journalist Domenico Quirico.

Ernest Hemingway, the first rock star of world literature, known for his excesses in life and his literary genius, linked to places like Cuba, Pamplona, ​​the United States and black Africa. Among these great places, however, there are also some places in the Veneto: from the most famous and touristic Venice and Cortina, to the small sites where the Great War passed. The docufilm “My Name is Ernest”, broadcast tomorrow at 19.20 on Rai 5, reconstructs the two periods that Hemingway spent in Veneto. The first is that of 1918, during the world war, when the writer arrived in Schio in uniform as an American volunteer of the Red Cross. The experience of the war and in particular that of the front will lay the foundations for the drafting of “Farewell to arms”, one of the greatest masterpieces of the writer entirely inspired by his experience, first in Schio and then in Fossalta di Piave. The second period refers, however, to 1948 when Hemingway, now famous, returns to Veneto to savor this time the good Venetian life, of the valleys of Caorle and the mountains of Cortina, and to cultivate his passion for hunting and fishing. Also in this case the experience in Veneto will inspire another work, “Beyond the river, among the trees” from which emerges a more tired Hemingway who begins to take stock of his life.