Personalities express sorrow over Texas shooting

Various personalities from the artistic world have expressed their sorrow and indignation after the massacre in the Robb Elementary School, from the town of Uvalde, in Texas, USA, where 18 children and three adults have been killed so far, including the assailant.

Among them is the American actor Chris Evans, who expressed through his Twitter account that enough was enough.

FUCKING ENOUGH!!!! —Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2022

The sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner They also joined the figures who expressed their regret about the shooting.

“Love and prayers to the affected families,” Kendall said in a story on her Instagram account.

While Kylie in the same way expressed “Another shooting at a school, devastating. My heart is broken for those families.”

the rapper Offsethusband Cardi B, he joined in the condolences saying, “Prayers for the people in Texas, man, those are kids that were killed. This world needs God.”

Prayers for the people in Texas man those are kids that were killed smh this world needs God smh — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 24, 2022

The actor of the saga ‘The Lord of the Rings’, Elijah Woodexpressed: “My heart goes out to the families and children of Robb Elementary in Texas. Truly horrible.”

My heart is with the families and children of Robb Elementary in Texas. Truly horrifying. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) May 24, 2022

Another actor who asked for “compassion” was Josh Gadpopular for being the voice of Olaf in “Frozen”.

“19 kids and counting. Who are we? We are a nation with no moorings, no rudder and more of an issue with a woman making decisions about her body than with a desire to prevent anyone with a mental disorder from getting a gun anywhere.” , at any time and kill children at will,” he said on his Twitter account.

19 kids and counting. Who are we? We are a nation unmoored with no rudder and more of a problem with a woman making choices for her body than a desire to prevent anyone with a mental disorder to get a gun anywhere, at anytime and kill children at will. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 25, 2022

famous horror writer Stephen King expressed his anger at the shooting: “Gun control now! Stop the slaughter of innocents!”

GUN CONTROL NOW!

STOP THE SLAUGHTER OF THE INNOCENTS! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 24, 2022

The actor Daniel Dae-Kimknown for his participation in the series ‘Lost’, expressed: “27 school shootings and no change in policy to protect the lives of our children. In light of the recent news about abortion, this is both hypocrisy and madness” .

27 school shootings and zero policy change to protect our children’s lives. In light of the recent abortion news, this is both hypocrisy and insanity. #Uvalde https://t.co/emKjDtq9P7 — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) May 24, 2022

“What a fucked up country this is. Take away women’s reproductive rights, but give everyone a gun. What can go wrong,” said host Andy Cohen.

What a fucked up country this is. Take away women’s reproductive rights but give everyone a gun. What could go wrong. —Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 24, 2022

The Cuban presenter Daisy Fuentes was another of those who expressed her outrage at the massacre: “The governor of Texas, Abbott, said that the Uvalde shooter” shot and killed, horribly and incomprehensibly, 14 students and a teacher. “- These horrors will continue (Sandy Hook), and many more since. But nobody changes a thing. You can’t wear your mask to school, but bring your guns.”

Texas Gov. Abbott said the Uvalde shooter “shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students & a teacher.” -These horrors will continue (Sandy Hook), and many more since. But no one changes anything. You can’t wear your mask in school but bring your guns. #Texas https://t.co/EGBE6j6ndU — Daisy Fuentes Marx (@DaisyFuentes) May 24, 2022