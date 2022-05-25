Netflix released the trailer for the film starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Netflix released the official trailer for his new movie The Gray Man which is about a CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), also known as the Sierra Six.

After his escape from prison and being recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry, once a highly skilled death merchant for the agency, is now hunted around the world by his former partner Lloyd. Hanson (Chris Evans), who will do everything possible to eliminate him.

But he has the help of Agent Dani Miranda… and he’s going to need it.

In this tape, Ryan Gosling it is The Gray Man Y Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary. The film features the participation of Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.

The production is based on the book by Mark Greaney, adapted for the screen by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Produced by Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi.

gray man, most expensive movie on netflix

“The movie is a real showdown between these two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be and what it can do,” said filmmaker Anthony Russo.

Anthony and Joe Russo are responsible for the success of Avengers: Endgamewhich in 2019 set the record for the highest-grossing film in history, not counting inflation.

For its part, the announcement of this project comes after Netflix announced its positive financial results for the second quarter of 2020, in which it has added 10 million subscribers, making a total of 26 million new users so far of year.

The good performance of the platform has led to the company’s profits between March and June reaching US$720 million, 166% more than in the same period last year, since the accumulated profits in 2020 are at US$ 1,429 million.













