“Neither Real Madrid nor anyone will tell UEFA what to do”

Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish LaLiga, spoke about the renewal of the Frenchman and assured that Al-Khelafi, owner of PSG, is as dangerous as the Super League

Alexander Ceferin, president of the UEFAdeclared this Wednesday to the ‘BBC’ that “neither Real Madrid nor anyone will tell the UEFA what to do”, in reference to the millionaire renewal until 2025 of the French striker Kyllian Mbappé with Paris Saint Germain, and considered that, as far as he knows, the “offer” of the white club for the incorporation of the attacker was “similar” to the of the Parisian entity.

“The rules of financial fair play are quite strict. Whoever respects our rules is welcome to play in our competitions; whoever does not respect them will not,” explained the leader, who also addressed criticism of the so-called ‘clubs- state’: “Give me an argument why they shouldn’t own a club.”

Aleksander Ceferin in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Getty Images

“If you say that the clubs belong to the fans, don’t you think that the other English clubs have owners? They have owners from the United States, some from the Middle East, also from England. It is exactly the same situation. I am tired of those accusations without concrete foundations I want to know who broke the rules and if someone does, they will be sanctioned”, he pointed out in statements to the ‘BBC’, collected on his website.

Last Saturday, Javier ThebesPresident of The league Spanish, he expressed on his social networks when the renewal of Mbappé by Paris Saint Germain was known. “What PSG is going to do by renewing Mbappe With large amounts of money (to know where and how he pays them) after making losses of 700 million euros in recent seasons and having more than 600 million euros in salary, it is an insult to football. Al-Khelafi is as dangerous as super league“, public.