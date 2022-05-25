Motorola is about to launch the world’s first mobile phone with a 200-megapixel camera

Share

Now yes, Motorola is finally ready to introduce us to the first smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera, which will arrive next July, although there is still no specific date defined.

We have been talking for so long Motorola Frontier that in recent weeks no one had paid attention to Lenovo’s advances, and that despite the fact that what will be its next flagship phones has followed its path slowly but surely, becoming that high-performance mobile that will want to raise the level of mobile photography premiering Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

And now at last it seems Lenovo and Motorola have already prepared what they call “a new benchmark”and they dare to invite us to a presentation that has yet to be defined in dates but that will take place next Julyalways with the experience of the image as the center of attention.

What we don’t know yet is What will this be called commercially? Motorola Frontierbut we can already confirm thanks to both teaser published on Weibo and echoed by colleagues from GSMArena, who effectively we will see the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor with no less than 200 megapixels to try to catch up with the best mobile photography.

And not only that, because Lenovo has also confirmed that it is working on a smartphone with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, so it is to be expected that this new flagship will share both specifications, both Qualcomm’s best processor with TSMC’s new 4 nanometer lithographymore powerful and efficient, like the 200 MP sensor of Samsung origin.

First image of the best Motorola Frontier: here is the famous 200 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor

There is talk in these new leaks of a 6.67-inch curved POLED screenwhich will offer FHD + resolution and a very high refresh rate of 144 hertz. Not only that, and the latest chipset from the house in San Diego should be accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, along with 4,500 mAh battery and a fast charging system of up to 125 wattswhich remain at 50 W in the case of wireless charging.

Regarding the prominent photograph, on the front we will see a 60 megapixel camera and on the back the huge module that the article illustrates, with the 200 MP ISOCELL HP1 accompanied by a double dual-tone LED flash and two additional cameras, surely an ultra wide angle and a telephoto lens to add versatility and zoom to the recipe.

These are the teaser that have appeared on Weibo anticipating the Motorola Frontier

We already know that this new Samsung sensor will have OIS stabilizer and will be able to do pixel-binning up to 16 pixels in 1 to get still images of 12.5 or 50 megapixels with much more light and color information, also having technologies such as Smart ISO Pro to gain sharpness and a new system focus Double Super PD higher quality and faster.

Now it only remains to have a little more patience, wait for the final filing date and then assess the device that, once again, it will depend heavily on its price to succeed in such a complicated market like the one in the range more premiumwhere Apple is owner and mistress… We’ll see what Lenovo and Motorola have to offer!

