Mexico should strengthen General Medicine before prioritizing specialists, Dr. Germán Fajardo

The Dr. German Fajardo called to strengthen the General medicine and the primary care in Mexico before hiring specialist doctors.

In interview with Joaquin Lopez-Doriga for Radius Formula the director of the School of Medicine of the UNAM assured that in Mexico doctors are not needed, but better ones working conditions and better distribution of existing health professionals.

He pointed out that the discussion around the hiring of Cuban doctors and now the offer of 13,765 places is “wrong” because the underlying issue must be the healthcare systemwhose base is the general practitioners and not the specialists.

Of 100 patients who are seen in one day, 85 require a general or family doctor, so the solution does not lie in hiring specialist doctors,” he considered.

Dr. Fajardo Dolci stated that it is necessary to support the Medicine students with the improvement of their conditions in the medical internshipsfrom the fifth year of studies, where they have working days of between 60 and 70 hours a week, with a salary of 1,900 pesos per month.

As for the medicine internsemphasized that they are the only profession whose social service it lasts one year and is exclusive, that is, they cannot carry out any other activity.

Interns, he added, sometimes have to relocate to areas of high and very high marginalization with a monthly payment of 3,500 pesos, an insufficient amount to pay for his stay.

I believe that what we have to push, request, ask for, maybe demand, are better conditions for those who do the internship and for those who do social service”, he emphasized.

The also vice president of the National Academy of Medicine asked not to forget the bad terms in which are the medical units in Marginalized zone.

He recalled that with Seguro Popular accreditations of medical units were carried out to certify that they had what was necessary to operate and guarantee adequate medical care.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital