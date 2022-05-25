Megan Fox thinks she manifested Machine Gun Kelly

Like something out of a fairy tale, Megan fox claims he manifested Machine Gun Kelly chen she was just a girl.

Speaking to Glamor UK for her latest cover story, the actress met her now-fiancé again on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass 2021, the Bruce Willis crime thriller.

Gun Kelly said in the past that he only joined the film as an opportunity to meet Fox.

“He says that,” she told the magazine. “And I think even the day before, he was basically trying to get out of the movie and his best friend, Rook, his drummer, and then also his manager, Ashleigh, said, ‘But your scenes are with Megan Fox.’ And he was like, ‘Fuck it! I’ll get on the plane.’”

As for Fox, the 35-year-old actress confessed that she didn’t know why she was taking the film.

“I just knew I had to do it for some reason”. mentioned

And, in fact, the 32-year-old rocker wasn’t even at the first table read for the film.

“There was still one character that hadn’t been cast,” he recalled. “And I asked, ‘Who was playing that character?’ And they said, ‘Oh, it’s Machine Gun Kelly.’ And I knew the name, but I didn’t know who he was.”

“So I looked it up and thought, ‘Oh, I’m going to get in so much trouble…’he said upon seeing the photos of the rapper turned rocker.

“He is literally my exact physical type that I have been manifesting since I was four years old. I am also four years older than him. So, I think I did.” He revealed the star.

“My thoughts and intentions made him the person he is, who knows what he would look or be like if it weren’t for me.”

Whether that theory is valid or not, the star of Jennifer’s Body also explained in the same interview why she and Kelly drink each other’s blood on occasion for “ritual purposes”

On the other hand, the rocker is already planning a return to rap music on his next album after the release of Mainstream Sellout in March and begins its first stadium tour in support of the LP next month.