‘Matrix’ actress goes out of her way to praise Keanu Reeves for Time’s most influential

Carrie-Anne Moss He had nothing but nice words for his co-star Keanu Reevesthis during an essay written for the magazine Time. The actress spoke about her friend in the article of the edition of the 100 more people influential of 2022 of the post. Among what he said was that his fame is "unique" and that he is also "known for his kindness and generosity."

In the short writing, the famous reflected on why the actor is so loved. “In this often cruel and superficial world, my friend Keanu gives hope to others.” She also spoke of a contrast between Keanu and his celebrity peers, who are often disappointing off-screen. “The actions of this handsome, talented, successful and fiercely committed actor have become a respite from the constant disappointment we have for those who are put on a pedestal,” she said.

The two celebrities first worked together on The Matrix in the late 90s. The first installment was released in March 1999. They returned with their roles for the franchise for the fourth time and this one was released a few weeks ago. Looking back from his first film and now, he noted, “Keanu was just like always: kind, generous and considerate.”

Carrie added that the famous “is still the man who controls me during an intense training day just as he did then.” The actor is one of the 100 figures that were chosen for the publication’s annual list. Also in the count Kris Jenner, Mila Kunis and Pete Davidson, to mention a few. Each of the honorees has a note made about them by a partner or colleague.

The girlfriend of Tom Holland, Zendaya is one of the five celebrities who got their own TIME cover for this issue, while the other personalities went to the singer Mary J Bligethe actor Simu Liuthe prime minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley and the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook.

