Love and Thunder’, Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman impress in new trailer

Marvel Studios prepares his new tape release ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’and for this occasion, the house of ideas revealed a new clip that highlights the appearance of Jane Fosterthe former partner of the Nordic god, as well as the main villain of the fourth film installment of one of the members of the Avengers.

Natalie Portman appeared in more detail in the trailer, revealing the physical change he obtained to return to his role, causing a positive impact on fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universewho are already waiting for the premiere of the film which will be next July 8 in all movie theaters in the world.

The trailer begins with a story of Korgwho narrates the old adventures of the son of Odin, in addition to telling how he got in shape after his high weight after the events of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’However, in one of his stories, a reconstructed mjolnir makes its surprise appearance, this time being wielded by a woman.

As Korg narrates Thor’s brush with his “daddy body” and his journey back to himself, he learns along with the rest of us that Thor is no longer the only God of Thunder. Jane Foster jumps in to claim Thor’s hammer, shocking everyone.

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor seems to realize that he no longer wants the title. He does not believe that he is destined to be a hero and believes that there are other people better suited to protect Asgard from those who want to destroy it. Now that he’s made that decision, someone else has to take up the mantle of Thor, which is where Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster comes into the picture. So how does Jane become the new Thor?

Christian Bale as Gorr the butcher of gods

On the other hand, it was possible to observe what the appearance of the antagonist, known in the comics as Gorr the butcher of gods, generating intrigue among fans. The character will be played by actor Christian Bale, who is remembered for having participated in the ‘Batman: The Dark Knight’ trilogywhere he was the protagonist.

It will interest you: «Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness» premiered its trailer

Eternals can be seen on Disney +