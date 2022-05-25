Kylie Jenner’s hilarious filter video of Kendall and Kris amasses 20 million views

Kylie Jenner took the internet by storm when she posted a video of herself, her sister Kendall, and her mother Kris using a filter that went viral on social media.

Posted on TikTok, Kylie Jenner shared someone shooting a video of her with a filter that was posted on the video sharing platform and can be found on Snapchat. Jenner caught the attention of Kendall who sat across from her on a plane to see what she looked like with the filter on. So, she tried the filter on Kris who apparently didn’t know there was a filter on her face. The video has over 4 million likes and surpassed 20 million views.

@kyliejenner ♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

The viral filter distorts the face and causes eyes to widen, eyebrows raised and a big smile. When you smile with the filter, your teeth are pearly white.

When he puts the filter on Kris, he exclaims, “What’s wrong with you?” while everyone behind the phone laughed.

Fans found the comic video and commented on their funny thoughts.

“MORE WRITTEN, FUNNY AND CASUAL. I LOVE THIS PART OF YOU GUYS, ”exclaimed one fan.

“Kendall scared me,” admitted one user.

“Poor Kris, he doesn’t even know he has that filter,” said another.

One user exclaimed: “I can’t stop watching.”

“HAHA KYLIE WITH THE FILTER IS KILL ME,” wrote one.

“So it’s back to its fun era and I missed it,” added another.

“King Kylie is backkkkkk,” said another, referring to Jenner’s Snapchat username and when she was very active on the app.

One said: “This made me collapse!”

Last weekend, the Kardashian / Jenner family attended the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The couple officially married in the United States and celebrated a ceremony with friends and family in Italy. In addition to the Kardashian family, minus Rob Kardashian, Barker’s children were also present along with Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and Mark Hoppus, member of Barker’s Blink-182.

Kardashian shared photos of her special day with her new husband, Barker.

“Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker,” she wrote to her 179 million Instagram followers after posting another batch of photos with the caption “happily ever after”.

On social media, many members of the Kardashian / Jenner family have shared their love and support for their sister.

“Celebrating love,” wrote Kylie Jenner on Instagram.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, Kourtney this love is all for you,” wrote Khloé Kardashian.