Kris Jenner, among the 100 most influential people in the world according to TIME

The presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyfrom Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, from Russia, Joe Biden, from the United States, and Xi Jinping, from China, are among the 100 most influential personalities in the world, in the category of “leaders”, according to the annual ranking of the prestigious Time magazine. Among them are also the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Kris Jenner, among the 100 most influential

In the list that the magazine publishes every year there is also Chris Jenner, alma mater of clan kardashian jennerwho has been noted for guide and accompany the successful careers of all their daughters. The businesswoman has just spent a few days in Portofino, Italy, where her daughter’s religious wedding took place Kourtney Kardashian with musician Travis Baker. In the networks she was always dressed by designers Dolce and Gabbana who, in addition, took care of the wardrobe of all their daughters during the weekend.

Kris Jenner among the 100 most influential people in the world. (Photo: Instagram/@krisjenner)

Other magazine nominees

The head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagardewas included by Time in the “Titans” category, which includes the CEOs of Apple and Amazon, Tim Cook and Andy Jassy, ​​but also American women’s soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan, who recently managed to score a big win over equal pay. Along with them are the queen of the small screen Oprah Winfrey, author of the controversial interview with harry from england Y meghanmarkle, they just moved to the United States.

Oprah in the controversial interview with Meghan and Harry. (Photo: Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo)

In the “leader” category are — in addition to Biden, Xi, von der Leyen, Putin and Zelensky — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Biden-appointed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

In the “Icons” category, Time names the actor Keanu Reeves, singer Adele and tennis players Rafael Nadal and Peng Shuaiwhile among the “Innovators” is the actress Zendaya and among the ‘Pioneers’ Frances Haugen, the Facebook mole.

Pete Davidson, son-in-law of Kris Jenner, on the list

Among the artists crowned, instead, Peter Davidson, the current partner of Kim Kardashian, who shares the list with her mother-in-law Kris Jenner. There is also Carrie from Sex and The City Sarah Jessica Parkeractresses of Ukrainian origin Mila Kunis and Jeremy Strong and Zoe KravitzLenny’s daughter and an ambassador for the French brand Saint Laurent.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala a few weeks ago. (Photo Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

