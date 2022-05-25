Kim Kardashian wants to create a law firm focused on justice reform

Kim Kardashian has set her sights on setting up her own law firm.

During the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashian show, the reality TV star meets Scott Budnick, founder of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition (ARC), to discuss how he can “make a difference” when prison reform arrives in the states. United

“I think it would be nice to start a company that just does justice reform and hires previously incarcerated people to run and work at it,” she said, noting that she would be interested in helping fund cases and investigators. “I really invest in the people I work with, especially in death row cases.”

Kim went on to reflect on the case of Brandon Bernard, who was sentenced to death for the murder of Todd and Stacie Bagley in 1999 and remained on death row until his execution in December 2020.

The 41-year-old, who passed the “baby bar” law exam on her fourth attempt last December, described how she got to know Brandon “quite well” in his final days and it was his “last call”.

“He was executed, we couldn’t stop him, but that’s why I do what I do because the system is so broken. I think my goal is just to share the process so that people can see what our system really is and how inhumane the death penalty is, ”she said.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim was pictured using her contacts with celebrities, including the likes of Amy Schumer, Snoop Dogg, and James Corden, to call attention to the case of former death row inmate Julius Jones. .

Eventually, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt commuted Jones’s sentence to life without parole just four hours before his scheduled execution in November.

Reflecting on her legal work during a further chat with Scott, Kim said her late attorney, Father Robert Kardashian, would be proud of her commitment.

“He had a great time. He said, ‘You’re crazy’, because he used to tell me, ‘You don’t want to do this.’ She said to me: ‘You’re so vain, you won’t want to be a lawyer and you’ll have so many fucking wrinkles because the stress will keep you up all night,’ the mother-of-four smiled.