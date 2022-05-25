Khloe Kardashian shows off daughter True’s $ 650 Givenchy dress after family was accused of flaunting their wealth

KHLOE Kardashian sported her daughter True’s $ 652 Givenchy dress.

Fashion flex comes after the Kardashian family were recently accused by fans of flaunting their wealth.

5

Turning to Instagram, 37-year-old Khloe showed her followers all the Givenchy articles for her daughter True, 4, who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson, 31.

The French designer’s assortment included a flounced swimsuit, a layered dress, a hoodie and a pair of shorts.

All pieces were matched in shades of pink and white, but the whopping total for just four items came in at $ 652.

The most expensive was the hoodie, which came in at $ 215 for a zip with the Givenchy logo.

Meanwhile, the layered sleeveless dress with a holographic logo print came in at $ 140.

Likewise, the drawstring shorts cost $ 144 and the swimsuit is available for $ 153.

Khloe is no stranger to flaunting the extravagant designer clothes she chose for her daughter.

‘WE GUCCI’

Earlier this year, she dressed True in Gucci from head to toe, including a $ 1,300 coat and $ 4,000 purse.

Khloe kissed her daughter on the forehead as she posed for a photo in front of her white Rolls Royce Ghost, valued at $ 340,000.

He shared the photos on Instagram, adding the caption: “We Gucci”.

But many fans were less than impressed, with a slogan: “Do you always have to flaunt your money? I’m glad your son has Gucci.

Another remarked: “This baby’s dress costs more than what I earn in a month.”

But Khloe doesn’t just show off designer clothes for her daughter.

‘POOR TASTE’

Like the rest of her famous family, the founder of Good American has a true fondness for luxury fashion and, earlier this month, posed in front of her Rolls Royce surrounded by shopping bags from stores including Chanel, Luis Vuitton and Celine.

Although the photo was actually posted to promote shopping spree, many fans took the opportunity to roast the reality star.

“This is in bad taste. Do you need money that much? ” one person wrote on Reddit, questioning Khloe’s financial situation.

“For being ‘A List’ it’s so fucking bad taste,” noted another.

“Desperate mom bloggers post stuff like that for money,” commented a third.

5

5

5