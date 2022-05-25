“Kendall is not happy with the cucumber video”

Put yourself in a situation and remember a Thursday night watching The Kardashians. You are probably imagining the scene where Kendall and Kris Jenner chat while the daughter is preparing a salad. Obviously, if you know the scene we’re talking about, then you’ll know that the internet went crazy over the method of Kendall to cut a cucumber (messy, at best). Well, several weeks have passed and it seems that the model is still not amused by the matter…

The clip, which you’ve probably seen a few times by now, shows Kendall cutting up some vegetables for an appetizer, and even Kris takes a bit of an interest in how she slices the cucumber, at one point literally asking her cook for help saying, “Chef, what? do you want to cut this for her?”

Inevitably, fans immediately began tweeting about the whole thing, spawning memes and general concern over Kendall’s shoulder joint. There is no doubt: it was big news for at least a few days.

It’s been a few weeks since then but apparently Kendall still isn’t happy about the response to the whole thing. In a recent interview, her sister Khloé Kardashian revealed how little the model liked it that his scene cutting a cucumber has gone viral.

“Oh my gosh, she’s not happy about this at all,” Khloe told the ‘Not Skinny But Not Fat’ podcast earlier this week, adding, “I feel so bad.” Khloe then tried to get her to march a bit for her sister’s benefit. saying that Kendall has so many things going for her, that it had to have one or two flaws.

“I say, ‘Kendall, God is fair. You are the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild fingers. God bless you. And you can’t cut a fucking cucumber. The world is good,” he explained.

“Because… how can you be so fucking perfect? He’s got this perfect life, this perfect dog, he’s a gazelle of a human being, he walks the runway, he’s all these amazing things. Can’t you cut a fucking cucumber?” continued the middle of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Khloé later added that everything the matter had confused everyone else, too. “I was just confused why he positioned himself this way. We do not know. But I love her. She is so perfect “.

And Khloe is right. If your biggest flaw is that you can’t cut a specific vegetable very well, you’re probably doing just fine in life.

Danielle Scott

Daniella Scott is Senior Entertainment and Lifestyle Writer at Cosmopolitan UK.

