“Johnny Depp never hit me or threw me down the stairs”

Related news

Kate Moss (48 years old) has intervened this Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in the litigation that keeps her ex-partner, Johnny Depp (58), and the model Amber Heard (36) facing each other. Through a brief connection by video call, the British has entered into Fairfax Courthouse (Virginia), from Gloucestershire (England), to offer his testimony at the request of the actor’s lawyers.

The supermodel, who had a romantic relationship with the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean between 1994 and 1998, has ensured that Depp never “hit him or threw him down the stairs.” In the last court session, Amber Heard stated that there was a rumor that the actor had once pushed Kate Moss down the stairs, which is why during a violent argument between Heard and Johnny, she was afraid that the same thing would happen to her. to her sister.

Interrogated by the lawyer of the Hollywood star, benjamin chewMoss has recounted what happened during a vacation in Jamaica: “We were leaving the room and Johnny left before me. There was a storm and when I left the room I slipped down the stairs. I hurt my back. And I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He ran back to help me, took me to my room and got me medical attention“.

The actor listening carefully to the testimony of Kate Moss.

gtres

Kate Moss began her romantic relationship with Johnny Depp when she was at the height of her fame. He was already an idol and well known for his role in Edward Scissorhands. Both were also famous for their alcohol and drug use. Among their favorite hangouts was the Depp-owned Viper Room in Los Angeles, where they partied with the likes of Jared Leto (fifty), Keanu Reeves (57) and Charlize Theron (46).

It seems that yes there were altercations during the romance of Moss and Depp. According to a chronicle published by the newspaper New York Times In 1994, the New York police arrested the actor after he destroyed a hotel room where the model, who never presented herself as a victim of violence, was also staying.

When they broke up she was devastated and assured that she cried a lot. Her drug use escalated and that landed her in rehab.

During the four weeks of trial, psychologists, police officers, representatives, domestic employees and even the couple’s therapist, who insisted the abuse was “mutual” by both.

In the past week, Whitney HenriquezHeard’s sister, said she saw Depp punch the actress repeatedly in the face during an argument in the then-couple’s penthouse apartment in March 2015. She is, for the moment, the only witness who claims to have seen Depp hit Heard.

Kate Moss has denied Amber Heard.

gtres

[Más información: Kate Moss subirá al estrado en el juicio de Johnny Depp y Amber Heard: a quién beneficiará su testimonio]

Follow the topics that interest you