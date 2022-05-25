Johnny Depp confirms that he helped Amber Heard get a role in Aquaman | TV and Show

From the beginning of the trial it was speculated that Johnny Depp would have helped Amber Heard to get her role in Aquaman, which was denied by the actress.

While the libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues its course, the actor returned to the stand this Wednesday, where he confirmed that he participated in the election of his ex-wife for his role in Aquaman.

It was precisely last Wednesday when Heard responded to Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, that the actor had helped her get the role of Mera.

“He got her the part in Aquaman, right?” the lawyer mentions, causing Heard to raise her eyebrows in noticeable annoyance.

“Excuse me?”, he replies in an incredulous tone, to which Vásquez replies what he said. “No, Miss Vasquez. I got the part by auditioning,” says Heard annoyed.

At today’s hearing, the actor said that after her audition, Warner Bros., the studio in charge of the film, had “certain concerns” about her possible casting and because the film would be shot in Australia, where she had certain problems. .

According to his account, she asked him to intervene in the process and speak with company executives. According to Depp, because he was multi-contracted with them and had made several films, he knew a few people.

The interpreter, in fact, mentioned that he spoke with three Warner executives – Sue Kroll, Kevin Tsujihara and Craig Silverstein – and managed to allay the concerns they had about Heard, allowing her to finally get the role.

“All I can say is that he finally got the job in the movie,” Depp said.

