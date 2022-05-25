Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck don’t go a day without kissing, and these photos prove it

days after the paparazzi see to Jennifer Lopez and to his son Max walking with Ben Afflecklooking like the perfect family, a tender moment of the duo of the moment was captured again, because when the actors met on the street, they immediately hugged and melted into a kiss.

It was in early April when JLo confirmed her engagement to Ben Affleck, who got down on one knee and asked if she wanted to be his wife, in the privacy of her home, while she was taking a bubble bath. Since then, although they have not revealed when the long-awaited wedding could take place, they have been seen as in love, making the most of every minute they spend together.

This May 23, Lopez, the documentary protagonist ‘Halftime’, put on a sensual bohemian dress in olive color, coordinated with high boots in a pale brown tone, and went to Soho House, in West Hollywood, to meet her fiancé .

Jennifer Lopez in an olive dress and high boots at Soho House, West Hollywood, California. x17/The Grosby Group

The 52-year-old singer stylized her outfits with a belt and a fake fur bag; In addition, she added gold accessories (rings, bracelet, watch and large earrings) and dark glasses. Her light, tan makeup made her look very fresh, with her pony tail.

For his part, the actor from ‘The Tender Bar’, who is 49 years old, was wearing jeans black, gray T-shirt and camel-colored lace-up shoes.

Meeting at the exclusive social club, Jen and Ben greeted each other with a tender hug and kiss.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met at Soho House in West Hollywood, California. Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopez believes that it is her destiny to marry Ben Affleck and, therefore, they have been looking at luxurious houses in Los Angeles, in search of the ideal place to live with their family.

Lopez is the mother of Emme Y Maxproduct of his deceased marriage with Mark Anthonyand Affleck shares his children violet, seraphine Y Samuelwith his ex Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez kissing Ben Affleck at Soho House in West Hollywood, California. Backgrid/The Grosby Group

This second round of the relationship between Jen and Ben has caused a furor on social networks. Proof of this, the memory that the interpreter of ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ posted on Instagram last Mother’s Day.

The video with which the famous congratulated moms around the world is an old basketball game she went to with Ben, when they were dating at the beginning of this decade.

After the lovebirds greeted the camera and sent their love to the party, in the audio of the clip the sportswriter is heard presenting Ben and Jen as the “hottest couple in Hollywood”, and in the comments of the postseveral claim that lovebirds still hold that title.

“Have you ever imagined that your biggest dream could come true? On Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me,” Jennifer began in the On the JLo newsletter, when she recounted how it was that got engaged to Ben.

“It took me totally by surprise and I just looked into his eyes, smiling and crying at the same time. My head was going over the fact that after 20 years this was happening again, I was literally speechless and he was like, ‘is that a yes?’ I said yes, of course that’s a yes,” Lopez added, detailing how Affleck’s romantic proposal went.

