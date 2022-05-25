Indiana Jones is birthday and we tell you one of the best kept secrets of the saga

The Indiana Jones saga is one of the best in cinema and an undisputed benchmark in Pop culture. May is an important month for the history created by george lucas and directed by steven spielberg and it is because his second and third films are years old. Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom premiered in the United States May 23, 1984while Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade did the same May 24, 1989.

The purpose of this note is to tell one of the best kept details in history, one that few have noticed and that gives it a interesting twist to the story. Before we talk about this, let’s review some curiosities of the film that celebrates its 33 years, The Last Crusade.

The last, but not the least important

Of the three films that make up the saga (yes, it is not being considered Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull), The Last Crusade is the one that got a bigger budget, $48 million dollars and is the one that grosses the most at the box office, achieving more than $474 million dollars.

Harrison and Steven on the set of The Temple of Doom.

The true origin of the name

At the end of the film there is a funny talk between Henry Jones Sr. (Sean Connery), Henry Jones Jr. (Harrison Ford) and sallah (John Rhys-Davies). At that moment Henry reveals that Indiana, the name his son proudly bears, is in honor of the dog that Indy had when he was little.

The curious thing about that talk is that there is a lot of truth. When George Lucas created the story, he focused on giving his character the best possible name, especially considering that the adventurous archaeologist was heavily influenced by the illustrations commissioned from artist Jim Steranko. In the first draft of the story the character was given the name of Indiana Smith. Spielberg liked the first name, but not the last name, so he decided to change it to something more forceful, like jones. When Steven asked his friend where the name Indiana came from, the creator of Star Wars revealed that It’s named after his Alaskan Malamute dog.called Indiana.

Indiana was also a great inspiration for Star Wars.

An important detail is that when in The Last Crusade the young indy (River Phoenix) arrives home running away with the Cruz de Coronado, you can see that in the Jones residence there is an Alaskan Malamute dog.

The only one for the role

When Lucas and Spielberg made arrangements on the first script for the film, Steven was able to persuade Lucas to include Indy’s father in the story. Already convinced that the character should be in the story, yes or yes, he had only one person in mind for the role: Sean Connery.

Normally the movies always have several options of stars for the roles, but this time there was no need to think too much, the actor who gave life to james-bond was ideal and perfect to be Henry Jones Sr..

The best father and son duo in cinema.

With no time to waste, the production contacted Connery. The Scotsman read the script and although the story seemed interesting to him, he replied that he was not interested because he thought that the difference between father and son would not be noticed and that is that Connery born in August 1930 Y Ford in july 1942that is, there was a 12-year difference.

Fortunately Sir Sean reconsidered and decided to join the Last Crusade but on the condition that he have the freedom to give a new treatment to the character, something that benefited the story.

We could continue with more details of the film, but it is time to reveal what gives the title to this note:

Does Indiana Jones have a timeline to be seen?

Those who have seen the film ad nauseam, whether they are old or new generations, have followed the order of presentation. That is, starting with Riders of the Lost Ark (1981), The Temple of Doom (1984) and The Last Crusade (1989). This is mainly because none of the films have a common thread that leads to the sequels.

In any case, although this does not exist, we can say that Indiana Jones has a chronology to be seen and the proof is in the years of each story.

Riders of the Lost Ark is set in 1936shortly after Indy’s expedition to Peru in search of the golden idol. Temple of Doom starts with indie in Shanghai on the trail of the ashes of the first emperor of the Manchu dynasty. The action takes place in 1935. By last, The Last Crusade goes back to Indy’s adolescence and then makes the transition to the character’s present day, taking us to the year 1938.

The action starting in Temple of Doom.

Taking these dates into account, the chronological order of history would start with Temple of Doom, following by Riders of the Lost Ark Y ending with The Last Crusade.

In the same way that it happens with starwarseach person chooses how they want to see the story, the important thing is that they do not stop seeing the adventures of Indy on this date of celebration.

Finally, the Indiana Jones saga does not yet have a home in streaming, so for both Latin America and Spain, the saga is available for rent on services such as AppleTV, google playamong others.

