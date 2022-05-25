Fortnite Chapter 3: end of season event 2 will have the Mecha as the protagonist | Present

Epic Games is already finalizing details for what will be the end event of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 3, in which players will once again witness a new battle that will have at Wick as one of the protagonists. Know the date and time when it will happen.

With the launch of the update 20.40 of Fortnite, Epic Games added encrypted files in the codes of its popular battle royalewhich refer to a final event of the season that is codenamed “Armadillo”.

The disturbing thing about all this is that for a few weeks the Wickthe one who fought against a fearsome creature in Season 9 of the video game, a battle that he managed to win at the cost of his right arm.

It is precisely this Wick who will reappear end of season event of Fortnite and it seems that it is not long before it comes back to life, as can be seen on the battle royale lobby wallpaper.

The Mecha would return to Fortnite to have a battle with a new creature. Photo: Bolavip Gamer

At the moment, this immense robot does not have a right arm, but it is possible that whoever is rebuilding it can install a new one; although we must wait until the next update to find out.

Fortnite Season End Event Date

It is important to mention that Epic Games The official date and time of this event has not yet been shared, but the end of Fortnite Chapter 3 season 2 is expected to occur on June 3, which would mean that the event would take place before that date.