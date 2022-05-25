Fluffy and pampered! This is how the puppies of Selena Gómez, Leonardo DiCaprio and other celebrities live

Puppies, whether large, small, medium, purebred or Creole, are all beautiful. But today we will show you how they live in the world of Hollywood.

In recent years we have learned to value the ‘lomitos’ even moremake them part of our family pamper them, bathe them, let them sleep in our bed and that they accompany us everywhere, It’s something that famous people do too. What Eugenio Derbez, Selena Gomez or Reese witherspoon. Although of course, these dogs live with a little more luxuryWell, being part of a famous family, they are very lucky. And in fact many are also influencersbecause they have their own Instagram. Today we will show you how the puppies of some celebrities live and the funny photos they share on their social networks.

Winnie and Daisy, Selena Gomez’s pets

winnie and daisy, two french poodle puppiesare the pets of the singer and actress, Selena Gomez.

A lover of puppies, the interpreter of “Ice Cream” always shows them off on her social networks. Of course they are always clean and very ‘fluffy’, so surely the spa where he takes them to bathe must be very fine and attentive to the clients of the famous.

For now his doggies do not have social networks, but surely Sel will not take long to open them one because she adores them and that is already very common among celebrities.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his Huskies

Beside Camila Morrone, her current partner They rescued two Husky breed dogs in 2020. Their puppies named Jack and Jill get all the love they need from DiCaprio and his girlfriend

A curious fact is that the interpreter of ‘The wolf of Wall Street‘ he saved the lives of his ‘perri-children’ during the recordings of the movie ‘Don’t Look Up!’

Leo I declare that, while recording, their dogs fell into a frozen lakeso to save them had to jump into the water and without thinking twice, that’s how he rescued jack and jill.

Both actors promote adoption on their social networks and they call for ‘no animal abuse’.

Reese Witherspoon and her little ‘dog friend’

The interpreter ofLegally blonde‘ stands out for his great love in general for all animals, according to the portal FM Dos, Reese has twenty chickens, three dogs, two donkeys and a horse..

Through Instagram, The ‘Water for Elephants’ actress often shows her dog friends. Besides loves to dress them up and pose for the camerasbecause the life of these dogs is surrounded by lights and cameras.

Eugenio and his tender Fiona

One of the favorite puppies of celebrities is that of Eugenio Derbezhis beloved FionaEnglish bulldog breed she is 7 years old, but she is stronger and healthier than everat least that’s how the protagonist of ‘El valet’ maintains it.

In addition to being very loved by him and the rest of the Derbez family, the actor has stated on several occasions that when it comes to traveling, Fiona accompanies him as a passenger and not in the luggage with the bags and for the cost, clearly not a problem ever.

Being the ‘perri-daughter’ of a well-known actor, of course she also he travels first class and has all his papers in order Even your own passport! And permission to enter and leave Mexicoas well as the US What do you think?