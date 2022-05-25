Environment of Chicharito prepares meeting with Tata and FMF – David Medrano

RECONCILIATION?

From the environment of Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, a meeting with Gerardo Martino and with the Directorate of National Teams trying to clarify some situations that were not addressed at the time. The first response from the Selection Board and the coach is that they are in the best position to be able to meet with the Galaxy striker and to be able to talk about the reasons why Chicharito He hasn’t been called for over two years. It was in September 2019 the last time that Hernández was called up to the national team and since then he has not been called up again. At the moment there is no date for the possible meeting, but there has already been an approach from people close to the scorer.

CONTEMPLATED

There are six players who, despite not having been called up by Gerardo Martino in the group of 38 chosen for the next five games, are still on the coach’s radar and those elements know it. Hirving Lozano, Rogelio Funes Mori, Carlos Rodríguez, Alan Pulido, Jonathan Orozco and Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez. The first four were not taken into account on this occasion, due to injury, but they are considered within the group that the helmsman has in mind.

CONCERN

The presence of the promoters in matches of the Basic Forces worries the clubs, that is why the subject was touched on at the owners’ meeting and it was regulated in this regard, trying that at least before and after the matches, the agents do not have access to the dressing area. The representatives registered in FIFA may be in the stands in the games of minor categories, but for no reason may they go down to the locker room or mixed zone and whoever violates the rule will be sanctioned in accordance with what FIFA itself establishes. The Under 18 and Under 17 matches are very well followed by promoters, trying to get young people to represent them.

