“Da Da”, Snoop Dogg and Steve Aoki release first album together, as duo ‘Alpha Doggz’

Snoop Dogg and Steve Aoki together, for the first time in a duo, for a first EP released with Gala Music, a record company in the blockchain system, in partnership with the Death Row Records label. Introducing “Da Da,” five tracks in which the rap sounds of West Coast legend Snoop Dogg join those of EDM pioneer Steve Aoki. We have listened to him in preview: we can already tell you that he will make you dance non-stop

Imagine two seemingly distant musical worlds, coming together in a one-of-a-kind project. With two key figures in rap and EDM music, capable of continually getting involved and exploring new universes (and not just music). Here is “Da Da”, the first album of the duo Alpha Doggz, or rather Snoop Dogg and Steve Aoki, released on May 23 with Gala Music. But beware: this is an innovative project that goes beyond “traditional” music and arrives in the Metaverse.

Five tracks in which Snoop Dogg’s Californian rap and Steve Aoki’s EDM music come together best, and underline the alchemy between the two artists: “Da Da” and “Holy Grail” (not to be confused with the song by Jay Z feat.Justin Timberlake) are two classic Steve Aoki club twists, while “Girls” and “How I Do It” evoke Snoop’s unmistakable groove. In “Super Freak”, soulful singer-songwriter October London adds an intriguing jazz tinge to the electric sound of duo Alpha Doggz.

A one-of-a-kind project, “Death Row will live in the Metaverse”

deepening





Snoop Dogg buys Death Row Records

This project is the first of many for Gala Music, officially born in February 2022. Gala has already partnered with internationally recognized artists, including Snoop Dogg, Steve Aoki and Kings of Leon, to strengthen new music releases and decentralize the world. streaming music.

In February, Snoop Dogg made headlines after acquiring Death Row Records and its catalog. During an AMA event hosted by Gala Music with Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg pointed out that Gala Music will be the exclusive place where Death Row will live in the Metaverse. “We plan to give people access to purchase and trade some of the records that have been the basis of Death Row,” Snoop Dogg said at the AMA event. “We plan to bring great music and great artists to this label. That’s what Death Row is all about: trying to expand and bring music and artists to new areas, “said the Californian rapper.