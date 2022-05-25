Cruz Azul was warned that the Champion of Champions will play if the Atlas repeats, they accelerate by technician

In the event that Atlas is a two-time Liga MX champion, Cruz Azul will play the Champion of Champions, which is scheduled for June 26 in the United States.

Blue Cross was already notified by MX League who will play Champion of Champions in case the Atlas be a two-time champion, reported sources from the sky-blue team, so they are rushing to designate the coach who will lead the team in the next tournament.

If Atlas be two-time Liga MX champion, Blue Cross will play the Champion of Championswhich is scheduled to play on June 26 in the United States.

According to the regulations of the MX League“The Champion Clubs of the Opening Tournament 2021 Y Closure 2022 will be able to dispute the Title of Champion of Champions of the BBVA MX LEAGUE”, but being two-time champion Atlas, the last winner of the Liga MX will be used, which would be the Blue Cross.

In the last edition of Champion of ChampionsThe Celestial Machine defeated the Lionin Los Angeles, California, with almost 30 thousand fans in the stands.

Cruz Azul was already notified by Liga MX that the Champion of Champions will play in the event that Atlas is a two-time champion. EPA

This situation accelerates the task of the directive of the Blue Cross for having a technician for the next tournament, since it was ceased to John Reynoso, who had won the championship with the Celestes. According to the reporter ESPNLeón Lecanda, the directors of La Maquina have considered Diego Aguirre, Francisco Palencia and José Manuel Chepo de la Torre.

In the case of the Uruguayan Diego Aguirrethe coach who was at the Brasil International also has offers from another Liga MX team, so his incorporation to the La Noria team is not certain.

If he Pachuca beats Atlasthe Champion of Champions will be played between Tuzos and the Atlasso the end of Closure 2022 will be repeated in the United States.

The rojinegros hope to be the third two-time champion of the MX Leaguein history, and would play against Blue Cross the Champion of Champions in the U.S.