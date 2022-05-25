Cruz Azul wants Pablo Ceppelini back

Pablo Ceppelini ends his loan with Peñarol from Uruguay and Cruz Azul is not going to extend it; he wants the Uruguayan back this summer.

Pablo Ceppelini was one of the first reinforcements hired by Jaime Ordiales in 2020 upon arrival at Blue CrossHowever, his performances in the cement equipment they did not end up convincing and the Uruguayan midfielder had to leave the club, but on loan, because in The Ferris Wheel remains owners of your tab.

And it is that the 30-year-old footballer has contract with La Maquina until December of this yearhowever, after being relegated to the U-20 category of the cement equipment in Clausura 2021, the club chose to give it out and Penarol in his native country was his destiny, where he arrived on loan for six months and managed to extend it for another six months.

Thus, the loan Pablo Ceppelini with Peñarol is about to end in June and the set Uruguayan does not intend to make the purchase option valid that was stipulated, while Blue Cross Nor is he willing to extend the loan once again, as reported by local media in recent days.

Does Pablo Ceppelini stay at Cruz Azul?

The intention from The Ferris Wheel the thing is the former Atlético Nacional midfielder returns this summer to Mexico City, however, I would not have the intention of keeping him on campus for him Opening 2022because what I would look for celestial directive would be to sell it in the next pass market to retrieve something from money who invested in his file a couple of years ago, even from Uruguay they report that a couple of teams They already showed interest in your services.

However, the situation of the player Uruguayan could take an unexpected turn in case his compatriot Diego Aguirre will arrive at the bench of La Maquinabecause after Paul Cepelini will consecrate Champion in the First Division and in the Uruguayan Super Cup with Penarola team that also led the charrúa coach, I could ask you to stay coupled with the midfielder managed to establish itself as a key player in the chickadeeseven, already He put his signature to six goals this semester.

