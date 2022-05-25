Cannes Film Festival 2022: the best beauty looks of the guests

Cannes celebrates the 75th edition of its film festival and, for a few days, the entrance to the Palais des Festivals becomes the center of glamor worldwide thanks to the guests who parade before the crowd of photographers waiting on both sides of the red carpet. So far we have seen how Eva Longoria has dazzled with transparent designs, Rebecca Hall has surprised with her pixie redhead or Rossy de Palma has captured the spotlight with his blazer-style minidress signed by Saint Laurent. As for the beauty looks, we are going to discover which have been the most outstanding and we anticipate that Longoria repeats her position as one of the most elegant, although you cannot miss Julia Roberts with curls and her eternal smile or the ultra-natural makeup of Anne Hathaway.

Eva Longoria and her XL ponytail

A ponytail in maxi version: this has been the look with which Eva Longoria has captivated in the premiere of the movie Top Gun: Maverick. As a finishing trick, the star wears Elvive Hidra Hyaluronic Filling Serum, an ultra-hydrating care that achieves a healthy appearance in the strands. As for the make-up, created by Val Garland, Global Make Up Artist of L’Oréal Paris, the smoky eyes with a touch of highlighter under the arch of the eyebrow and the lashes, for which the makeup artist used the brand’s iconic Lash Paradise mascara.