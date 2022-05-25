BIG News from LOKI, DOC AXN ENDINGS, FearTWD + FBI, New Amsterdam, THOR 4, THE SQUID GAME 2, STRANGER THINGS, YOU DON’T KNOW Netflix, MOTHERLAND FORT SALEM T-3 + LIMITLESS on Amazon and ELVIS from Baz Luhrmann / TOM HANKS!

LOKI: THE SERIES WITH TOM HIDDLESTON BREAKS RECORDS: IT IS THE MOST VIEWED MARVEL ON DISNEY PLUS!





With the filming of the 2nd season of Loki about to begin, Marvel has taken the opportunity to report that Loki is officially the most watched MCU series on the Disney Plus streaming service. An incredible result, probably achieved thanks to a mixture of factors.

Among them is the fact that the series premiered on Wednesdays, and not on Fridays as WandaVision, a better day for views, without so much competition from other platforms such as Netflix and Amazon, which continue to release many of their big releases on that day of the week. In fact, Disney+ shifted the release of many shows to that day of the week.

But the day of issue is not the only factor in this success. We are also talking about a character who enjoys great popularity and who has been a pillar of the UCM for some time, appearing both alongside Thor in independent films dedicated to the character, as well as in Endgame. On this assumption, success was almost certain.

Unlike the two Marvel serials that preceded it, Loki It is no longer a miniseries but a series with several seasons. In fact, the scene after the credits of the last episode informed the public that the series would return with a season 2. A fact that encouraged, without a doubt, the most seriéfilos. And, precisely for this reason, Loki has more effectively entered the Marvel narrative, introducing the concept of the Multiverse, which may be developed in future seasons: a very important concept for the future of the MCU.

The second season of LOKI will start shooting on June 6 in London, according to official information. But gossips say that there are already chapters shot…

NEW DUBBED TRAILER FOR Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder

FEARTWD SEASON END TRAILER, EYE SPOILERS!

Season 7 will end with episode 7×16, which premieres on AMC Spain on June 6.

Episode 7×15 will come first, and we have a preview of both episodes

AXN ESPAÑA IS PREPARING A VERY SPECIAL EVENT FOR THE END OF THE 2ND SEASON OF DOC!!

Chat live with the actors on Tuesday, May 31 on AXN!

PREVIEW OF THE NEXT EPISODE OF FBI ON TNT SPAIN

LAST CHAPTERS OF THE SEASON!

PREVIEW OF THE NEXT EPISODE OF NEW AMSTERDAM ON FOX ESPAÑA

The Squid Game, Lee Jung-jae Updates on Season 2: “The Pressure Is High”

After the incredible success of the first season of The Squid Gamefans around the world are waiting to learn more details about the second season of the series of Netflix. And the protagonist, Lee Jung-jae He has tried to explain why so little information arrives about the new chapters, which still do not have a premiere forecast.

Lee, who is currently promoting hunthis first feature film as a director that premieres at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, has spoken about the stress that the success of the series has caused its director Hwang Dong-hyuk and how this could affect the production of the second season.

“I am in constant contact with the production company for the second season, but I try not to talk too much with the director. The creative process is really intense for him and now, with the added pressure of the global success of the series, I know what he is going through. a difficult moment. So I don’t want to be another factor that adds pain to the creative process, since I know it well from my experience as a writer”.

Squid Game It has become the most watched series on Netflix in the history of the platform. In the first four weeks of its debut, this dystopian Korean drama was watched for a total of 1.65 billion hours!

The first season of the series ended with the character of Lee Jung-jae, Gi-hun, emerging as the winner of the deadly game and vowing to end it once and for all. Fans of the series can expect Gi-hun to keep his promise to him when he returns next season…

We will continue to report any official news about the series!

MOTHERLAND NEWS: FORT SALEM T-3

The 3rd and final season already has a premiere date on Freeform: June 21, 2022

Later it will come to Amazon Prime Video

NEW ADVANCE OF LIMITLESS (WITHOUT LIMITS)

Premiere June 10 on Amazon Prime Video

Stranger Things 4: episode lengths + Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp say: “A screaming ending!”

the debut of Stranger Things 4 is getting closer, and the actors Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp have given us some juicy new details about the new season, revealing some teasers about the “final scream”.

Against all odds, the actors have revealed that the first script reading did not surprise them too much, because at this point they expect everything and more from the Duffer brothers: “We weren’t too surprised, because we know the Duffer brothers are doing the level higher and higher every season.”He says Millie Bobby Brown. “It’s very different when you see him on stage”Schnapp added.

Both interpreters admit that stranger things It has long been a big part of his life. However, it is now starting to come to an end: Season 5 will be the last of the hit Netflix series.

“It is definitely something that we have a hard time accepting. We are not ready yet”He says Noah Schnapp. “It will be a really hard goodbye when the time comes, but I think each of us will stay in each other’s lives and stay in touch. This show will stay etched in our lives.”

In the last hours, the Duffer brothers have also released new statements to the press, anticipating that the end of Stranger Things 4 will last two hours: “The more we wrote, the more we realized that we needed more time to get where we wanted, also because the next season will be the last. So it is from this season that we start to draw conclusions, answers and revelations to all the pending questions”adding that episodes 7 and 9 will be like “real movies”.

And it is precisely about the end of Stranger Things 4 when the main revelation of Millie Bobby Brown: “I think the fans will scream for sure. It’s a really crazy ending!”

This will be the duration of the episodes:

EPISODE 1: 1hr 16min EPISODE 2: 1hr 15min EPISODE 3: 1hr 3min EPISODE 4: 1hr 17min EPISODE 5: 1hr 14min EPISODE 6: 1hr 13min EPISODE 7: 1hr 38min EPISODE 8: 1hr 25th EPISODE 9: ~2hr 30min

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 premieres on Netflix this Friday, May 27, 2022

NETFLIX “YOU DON’T KNOW WHO I AM” TRAILER

A young man is accused of murder in a trial in which absolutely all the evidence points to him as guilty of the murder. But during the judicial process, a truth almost impossible to believe is discovered.

BAFTA Award nominee for Best Leading Actor in a Television Drama.

PREMIERE JUNE 17 ON NETFLIX!

TRAILER FOR ELVIS: THE MOVIE

“Tonight I’m going to show you what the real Elvis looks like…”

Don’t miss Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in Baz Luhrmann’s movie of the season

