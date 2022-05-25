Amber Heard and the photos she presented to show that Johnny Depp has drug problems Celebs RMMN | TVMAS

The actress Amber Heard She assured this Thursday that her ex-husband, also actor Johnny Depp, slapped her during a plane trip because he was jealous of some scenes he shot with James Franco for the movie “The Adderall Diaries.”

According to Heard during his second day of testimony before the courts of Fairfax (Virginia, USA), Depp attacked her on a private plane flying from Boston to Los Angeles, and in which the actor insistently asked about his relationship with Franco .

“He called me a whore” Heard said of the incident, which allegedly happened in 2014 in front of other people on his team. The actress then got up from her seat and stopped responding to Depp, after which he hit her, according to her testimony.

“It didn’t hurt, I was just embarrassed that he did that in front of others”, explained the actress. Heard, 36, intervened for more than five hours in which he reviewed the most bizarre moments of his relationship with Depp, 58, who was also in the room and, although he avoided eye contact with his ex-partner, sometimes he he twisted in his seat.

Amber Heard and the photos she presented to show that Johnny Depp had drug problems

The actress took advantage of her turn on the stand to present graphic and sound documents of her accusations, such as, for example, an audio allegedly recorded on the same flight in which Depp hit her and in which the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” is heard ” howl without apparent sense.

The evidence that Amber Heard presented to accuse Johnny Depp of being an abuser. (Photo: EFE).

Heard indicated that this moment occurred after the actor locked himself in the bathroom to get high. Throughout her statement, both on Thursday and Wednesday, Heard described Depp as a violent man, unable to control his aggressiveness and with serious drug addiction problems.

In fact, The actress showed a series of photographs taken at different times, in which Depp appears lying on the floor of a hotel and in similar circumstances, apparently under the influence of drugs.

“There was no one to back me up, so I started taking pictures,” justified Heard, who came to project an image of his broken bed, presumably after a violent argument.

The photos that Amber Heard presented to show that Johnny Depp had problems with drugs. (Photo: EFE).

Towards the end of his speech, the actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, asked Heard to clarify if Depp penetrated her with a glass bottle.

“I can’t believe I have to do it” he maintained before indicating that, during his stay in Australia in 2015, the actor introduced a bottle several times until his vagina began to bleed. From that same trip to Australia there is a reverse accusation.

Last week, Depp said that Heard attacked him with a bottle of vodka for which he lost a piece of his finger that had to be rebuilt, something that the actress denied since, according to her, the injury was caused by a fit of rage in in which the actor hit his hand against various objects, including his mobile phone.

Heard’s defense handed over photographs showing the damage they caused to the mansion where they were staying in Australia, with pieces of glass and blood on the floor, as detailed by other witnesses who spoke previously at the trial.

In the lawsuit, Depp accuses her of defamation for an article she published in The Washington Post in 2018, after her divorce, in which she claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse.”

The actor asks his ex-partner for 50 million dollars in damages. For his part, Heard has responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.

It is the first time that the two celebrities have faced each other in court: in the trial held in 2020 in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness, since the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article that described the actor as “women’s aggressor”.

