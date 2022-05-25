5 mystery series that you can not miss on HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars

Full of mystery and intrigue and based on a series of best sellers, this drama tells the story of four teenage friends: Aria, Emily, Hanna and Spencer, who start receiving threatening messages from someone named “A”, a year after the supposed murder and disappearance of her friend Alison, the leader of the group.

The Undoing

Nicole Kidman stars in this HBO Max original thriller directed by Academy Award winner Susanne Bier and written by David E. Kelley. The miniseries follows Grace Fraser (Kidman), a successful psychologist with a perfect marriage whose life is thrown into a chasm when a murder and the disappearance of her husband reveal a series of terrifying discoveries.

The White Lotus

Created by Mike White, this HBO Max miniseries features a social satire that follows the vacations of various guests as they relax at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. But with each passing day, a dark complexity begins to emerge between these seemingly perfect tourists, the employees and the idyllic place itself: the mouth of a death.

The Staircase

Inspired by real events and recently released on the platform, it tells the story of the writer and war veteran, Michael Peterson, after the suspicious death of his wife Kathleen in 2001. Michael calls 911 to report that Kathleen fell down the stairs of their house in Durham, but after several investigations, the case turns 180 degrees. This gripping miniseries explores how difficult it can be to find the truth and portrays the pain of a family from within. The best thing is that there are new weekly episodes until June 9 on HBO Max.