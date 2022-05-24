Will Smith, from “spiritual journey” in India after the slap to Chris Rock: “It’s cynical and ridiculous”

MADRID, 30 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

It’s been a month since Will Smith starred one of the saddest moments in the history of the Oscars assaulting Chris Rock. After it came to light that the actor had admitted to rehab to manage the stress derived from what happened, it has now been revealed that has traveled to India to continue his recovery. Of course, it seems that he has not yet personally apologized to Rock, with whom he had not contacted directly since the incident.

According to People, Smith traveled to India for “spiritual reasons, to practice yoga and meditate“However, some Hollywood sources have spoken about it with Page Six and have charged against the artist. “Will’s spiritual journey to India to practice yoga and meditation is cynical and ridiculous, since he has not personally apologized with the only person he assaulted in front of millions of people. No amount of ‘Namastes’ will make up for that,” one insider said.

The first public appearance of the interpreter after the Oscars 2022 took place on saturday april 23, when he landed in Bombay (India). Smith was caught chatting with fans, taking photos and waving.

Although it appears that he has not personally apologized, Smith he did apologize to Rock via Instagram. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not a reflection of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness“He wrote on the social network.

In addition, the winner of the statuette for The Williams Method resigned his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, and is banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.