Who is the father of Amber Heard’s daughter

The legal confrontation between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp continues, while the defamation trial unfolds. Last week, the actress returned to sit on the stand to be questioned by the lawyers of her ex-husband, on several of the accusations that she has made against her.

But in addition to providing information about her relationship with the actor or the destination of the divorce money, which was to be destined for non-profit organizations, Heard also revealed information about her daughter. In July 2021, Amber Heard He surprised his followers and the world in general, when he revealed that he had welcomed his first daughter. Little Oonagh Paige Heard had come into the world in April via surrogacy.

The first image of the actress with Oonagh. Source: Instagram @amberheard

“I am excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided that I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think this way about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies.” instagram accountalong with the image with which she revealed to the world that she had become a mother.

From the arrival of the baby in your life, the actress has shared photos and videos of her with the “little O”, as she affectionately calls her. Her daughter’s middle name, Paige, is in honor of Amber’s mother, who passed away in 2020. On April 8, Heard celebrated the Oonagh’s first year of life. “My little O is one year old today. I still can’t believe you’re here. The best year, “she wrote along with an image of both in full celebration.

Who is the biological father of Amber Heard’s daughter?

In the middle of defamation trial between Heard and Depp, a lot of details about the private life of both have come to light. In addition to having been married for two years to the actor from Pirates of the Caribbeanthe actress was also in a relationship with James Franco and MArk Wystrach.

Another of Amber’s partners is the billionaire and Tesla businessman, Elon Muskwith whom he had a relationship between 2016 and 2017. This fact has led many to assume that Musk is the biological father of Heard’s daughter.

As mentioned above, Oonagh was born via surrogacy. According to sources close to the actress, her Amber she would have faced fertility problems and would have been warned that she could never have children. “Amber wants them to feel supported and realize that there are many ways to have a baby, even if you have fertility issues,” a friend of Heard’s told Page Six.

Amber celebrating the first year of her little girl’s life. Source: Instagram @amberheard

But what has attracted the most attention among the followers of Depp and Heard, is that the actress has avoided discussing the paternity of her daughter. Because of this, fans have speculated that Musk could be the biological father.

In 2020, the British newspaper Mirror reported that the actress and the millionaire were involved in a legal battle over the frozen embryos of the actress. Apparently the decision to freeze the embryos would have been made by the couple and once they separated, he tried to destroy them. From there, no further details of the conflict between the former couple were known.

Despite not yet revealing who is the father of her daughter, Amber refers to herself as Oonagh’s “mom and dad”. As the libel trial prepares to reach its final stages, Heard continues to take a break from social media to focus on the outcome of the trial.

