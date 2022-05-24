what a surgeon said about the actor’s finger injury (and why his statements disprove his version of events)

During one of the sessions this week, which is the last of this media legal battle, the Dr Richard Moore renowned orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand surgery, took the stand as a witness for Amber Heard.

The defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to reveal new details of the alleged violent incidents that occurred in the marriage of both artists.

In his statements, the doctor denied Johnny Depp by establishing that the injury on his finger could not have been caused by Amber Heard, who allegedly threw a glass bottle at the actor.

According to the testimony of Dr. Moore, the wound presented by Johnny Depp is a “crushing injury”a situation that contradicts the story that he lost part of his finger after Amber Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him after a heated argument in Australia.

The doctor also explained that if a glass bottle had actually hit the actor’s hand Pirates of the Caribbean, his finger would show signs of trauma and not just a chipped boneas revealed by the x-rays made to Depp.

Added to this, Dr. Moore indicated that a blow with a glass bottle would have caused more injuries to the actor and not just a cut on his finger.

Finally, the doctor stated that there is no possibility that the injury mentioned by Depp occurred as a result of being hit by a bottle and assured that the version of the actor is false.

An orthopedic surgeon called by #AmberHeard‘s team testified on Monday that #JohnnyDepp‘s finger injury did not occur from Heard throwing a vodka bottle at him. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/ZhcOoIMsh7 — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 23, 2022

Since the beginning of his legal battle, Johnny Depp claims he lost part of his finger after Amber Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him after a fight.

However, the 36-year-old actress denied these accusations and She assured that her then-husband was injured when he hit a telephone that was on the wall.