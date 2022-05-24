Thor: Love and Thunder, in the new trailer there is the villain of Christian Bale

“I’ll tell you the story of the space Viking”, Thus begins the new official trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder, fourth film dedicated to the son of Odin played by Chris Hemsworth and 29th overall within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As already clear from previous previews, the new film will focus on a Thor who, after getting back into shape from the state in which he was reduced to Avengers: Endgamand, is faced with a identity crisis, not only because of the indecision about his own future but also because he finds himself practically doubled. In fact, alongside him, his first earthly flame will return, Jane Fosterplayed by Natalie Portman which, however, has a surprise: it has in fact assumed powers similar to those of the thunder god and has therefore become Mighty Thorbrandishing the mythical Mjolnir in his hand.

That of the Thor in the female version is not the only surprise of the film, however. This new clip, in fact, also shows us the first images of Gorr the slaughterer of gods, the villain who will give our protagonists a hard time. Played by a Christian Bale completely transfigured (in a look that closely resembles Voldemort, it must be said), this intergalactic killer will not have peace until he has eliminated all the gods of the universe, even if it is Thor himself who gives him a hard time. Among the new entries that we see better in this trailer there is Russell Crowecalled to interpret Zeusking of Olympus who slightly exaggerates to reveal the graces of a very physical (and apparently very gifted) Thor.

In the film they will also return Tessa Thompson And Taika Waititi in the shoes of Valkyrie and Korg respectively, but will also reappear the Guardians of the galaxy (Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper), although we only see a brief snapshot of Nebula and Drax here. Waititi also returns to direct the adventures of the Norse god after the success of the phantasmagoric Ragnarok of 2017. Thor: Love and Thunder, on the other hand, will be released in Italian cinemas starting from next 6 July.