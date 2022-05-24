They take the glamor out of the La Quebrada promenade; they highlight reggaetoneros and little-known actors

Oscar Ricardo Munoz Cano

Faces of famous people with little or no relationship with Acapulco were placed in several of the candles of the Paseo Acuérdate de Acapulco, which paid homage to characters from the golden age of the port, and which is located on Adolfo López Mateos Avenue, at the height of Symphony of the Sea, even changed its name to Paseo Amor Eterno.

Such is the case of personalities such as the television actor Gabriel Soto, who achieved this honor for having a house in Acapulco or the Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra, for having offered a presentation in 2017 before hundreds of people at the Hannah Sun Club, owned by the businessman Brandon Rullan.

In the same way, the actors Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston appear, because being a couple in 1999, they spent Valentine’s Day at the Las Brisas hotel, or the Welsh actor Luke Evans, who was placed for having published a visit on his social networks to the port in 2021.

According to workers who finished placing said faces on the structures last Friday morning, these changes are an initiative of the state Tourism Secretariat, to show a renewed image of the place on the eve of the Tianguis Turístico, which was inaugurated on last Sunday.

Meanwhile, the faces of those who left their mark on Acapulco’s golden age –the idea of ​​the original project– such as Germán Valdés Tin Tan or Mario Moreno Cantinflas were thrown into the final part of the promenade, along with those of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor as well as María Félix and Agustín Lara –who share space– leaving room in the main part, at the level of Sinfonía del mar and La Quebrada, for others who have little to do with Acapulco.

Thus, it was possible to observe that, for example, the reggaeton singer Bad Bunny is there, according to his technical sheet – all prepared by the journalist and cultural promoter Víctor Jiménez Mora -, for using the so-called “Acapulco braid” while the also singer Jason Derulo for the composition in 2021 of a song called Acapulco and whose video he recorded in the port.

In the same way, Jennifer López appears for also recording the video Follow The Leader in Acapulco in 2012 in the company of reggaeton musicians Wisin and Yandel, who are also there.

Another of the Latin singers who is in the wake is Ricky Martin, for his alleged wedding in this port with his boyfriend, the Swedish painter Jwan Yosef, in 2016.

J. Balvin, Enrique Iglesias, Alejandro Fernández and Gustavo Cerati have their own wake only for having offered concerts in the port.

Characters like Carlos Santana, Tom Jones, Brigitte Bardot, are also there, as are George Harrison, John F. Kennedy and his wife Jackie, or Queen Elizabeth II.

However, and as a rarity, the Luis Miguel series produced by Netflix, and which was partly recorded in the port, also has its own photo, regardless of the fact that Luis Miguel himself has his own.

In addition to these names, and at Langosta beach, there are some more that are related to the popular history of the port, such as Cira La Morena, Andrés García, Lizmark, but also Apolonio Castillo, Hilario Martínez, Jaqueline Pettit –the first woman diver from Acapulco–, Johnny Weissmuller and even Teddy Stauffer, to whom the port still owes a great tribute.

The Virgin of the Seas and the Mexican muralist Diego Rivera also appear on the ride.

It was in the last days of December 2017 when the then governor Héctor Astudillo Flores inaugurated the Acapulco Remember walk, where 64 candles were repaired and the figures of characters from Mexican cinema and Hollywood who lived and visited during the golden age were placed. this beach destination.

This, as part of a remodeling carried out in the area by the state government, with an investment of 29 million pesos, Astudillo Flores, with the then Secretary of Tourism in the state, Ernesto Rodríguez Escalona, ​​inaugurated the place as well as the rehabilitation of the corridor, ideal to appreciate the sunset.