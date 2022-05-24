The awkward moment that Mariana Genesio Peña lived with Nicole Kidman

Mariana Genesio Pena remembered an unpleasant moment that he had to live when he met, face to face, Nicole Kidmanin a ceremony of the Oscar awards. the actress of small victory He recounted in great detail how the meeting with his Australian colleague had been and commented on the star’s reaction: “He looked at me with a disgusted face.”

Genesio Peña lived for a few years in New Yorkwith his ex-partner Nicholas Giacobonethe Argentine screenwriter who won an Oscar for the book of the film Birdmandirected by the Mexican Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu. In reference to that time of the life of the actress, in the program LPAwho drives Florence Penashe was asked about an encounter she had with Kidman.

Mariana Genesio Peña revealed how her meeting with Nicole Kidman was

that’s when Genesius Pena narrated the disappointment he had experienced with the Australian star. It was precisely at the 2015 Oscar ceremony that her husband won the award for best original screenplay. She first defined the actress as “a bitter one”, and to the surprise of the driver and her team, she concluded: “Una soret…”.

“At the Oscar ceremony you are forbidden to do selfie and take pictures of celebrities because it looks really ugly. But I couldn’t stand it, I was making myself selfie so that the celebrities would come out behind, which was the only one she had”, the actress began to narrate her anecdote, to the laughter of all those present in the studio.

“And when the ceremony ended, I told the person who was with me: ‘I’m going to ask Nicole Kidman for a photo.’ ‘No, no, no,’ this person told me, ”Genesio Peña continued his story.

Mariana Gianesio Peña was at the 2015 Oscar ceremony to accompany her partner at the time, screenwriter Nicolás Giacobone, who ended up winning the award for the original book of the film Birdman Social media

The Argentine actress then told the details of her meeting with the protagonist of Moulin Rouge. “I approached, people were leaving, and I told him: ‘Nick, a photo for Facebook’”. And she told me: ‘No, no, forgive me but I’m in a hurry’”. And I was like… come on, what is it for you”. ‘No, I’m in a hurry,’ she told me.”

Later, the actress told what was the excuse she had given her then Kidman: “I stayed, how? Dale, what does it cost you, and he told me: ‘I have to go take care of my children.’ Very rare”. Given this story, Florencia Peña pointed out that at the celebrities It would have been easier for him to take the photo than to give all the explanations. “Totally,” agreed Genesio Peña.

Nicole Kidman denied a photo to Mariana Genesio Peña claiming that she was in a hurry because she had to go take care of her children Valerie Macon / AFP

Later, the driver LPA he wanted to know what the actress of Eyes Wide Shut was like. Genesio Peña had already said that she was tall, “taller than me,” she pointed out and then added: “She is skinny, she looks like a doll, she has porcelain skin.”

However, they were not all disappointments for the actress that awards night. In an interview in this medium, she said that on that same day she was surprised by someone who asked her to dance. She did not realize who it was that had invited her to the dance floor, until the man began to dance in a very particular way, with the ‘little hen step’ and there she recognized who it was. Genesius Pena I was dancing with none other than Mick jagger.