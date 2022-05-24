Poster of the new adventure with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman • On your screen

This 2022 is the year of Marvel. During the last few months we are not going to stop watching UCM productions, whether on the big screen or on the Disney+ platform, and the next one, the great adventure that is upon us, is Thor: Love and Thunder. Along with the trailer that we showed you a while ago, the factory has offered us a new poster of the most spectacular with the protagonists of the film.

The God of Thunder embarks on a journey unlike anything he has faced before: a search for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King, Korg, and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunderdirected by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok Jojo Rabbit) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, Natalie Portman and the director himself.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.