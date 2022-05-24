Paramount and Tom Cruise live their own streaming wars for the premiere of ‘Mission Impossible’ 7

Related news

We have Tom Cruise for a while. It hasn’t been released yet Top Gun: Maverick and Paramount is already promoting its new collaboration with the recent winner of an honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Mission Impossible: Death Sentence. Part One will be released worldwide on July 14, 2023 after four delays, although the great mystery is how the Hollywood studio and the star will reach an agreement on the premiere of the seventh installment of the saga on Paramount +. The first trailer is already online and it is simply spectacular.

During his triumphant visit to the French city, Cruise repeated over and over again that cinema is his love and great passion, insisting that he still goes to theaters (hidden under a cap) to watch movies with the public. “In them you feel part of a community, you share the experience. I know the business, but I like the experience of making movies for the big screen. and with a long run on the billboard”. Given the possibility that the sequel to top gun had been released on streaming due to the exhibition crisis during the pandemic, the three-time Oscar nominee was crystal clear: “That’s not going to happen, ever.”

The actor and producer represents resistance in an industry in which even Leonardo DiCaprio has agreed to star in a movie for Netflix, don’t look up. Clinging to an extraordinarily successful career spanning four decades, When Cruise was courteously informed by Paramount leaders that Impossible Mission: Death Sentence would reach the studio’s streaming service 45 days after its theatrical release, the studio cried out and flatly refused, as explained in a revealing article by The Hollywood Reporter about the delicate management of such a profitable, demanding and controller as the star of some good men.

Tom Cruise received the honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival by surprise



According to Cruise, for a movie to be available on streaming so close to its theatrical release is how to encourage the public to stay home. and wait to see her at home. “For him, releasing it 45 days later is the same as releasing it on the same day,” a studio source explained. The most he seems willing to accept as the leader of a franchise inspired by the popular 1960s TV series is three months, an unacceptable figure for a company that desperately needs its Paramount+ brand.

Faced with the threat that the lawyers would enter the scene and hinder the filming of the eighth installment of the franchise, both the star and the studio agreed to postpone the decision until the post-production of the first part of Impossible Mission: Death Sentence has finished. The problem is that Cruise also does not seem willing or prepared to release a film that has suffered numerous setbacks in its chaotic production, including up to five interruptions to its filming due to the pandemic.

when it seemed that the most expensive movie in the history of the saga (290 million dollars starting, a figure that exceeds by more than 100 million more the highest budget of Mission Impossible to date) was almost finished, the director Christopher McQuarrie and the actor decided that a spectacular set-piece set in a submarine was also going to be part of the seventh film, instead of appearing directly in the next installment, as planned.

‘Fallout’, the sixth film in the ‘Mission Impossible’ saga, is the highest grossing of all with almost 800 million dollars.



After more than two years of eventful filming, Paramount is still waiting to see a complete cut of the film and a script for the eighth film that allows closing the budget of what in theory will be the culmination of a franchise that began in 1996 at the hands of Brian de Palma and through which prestigious filmmakers such as John Woo, JJ Abrams and Brad Bird have passed.

The pair of collaborators, whose first film dates back to 2008 with Valkyrieis obsessed with giving viewers an unforgettable experience. Whatever it takes, even if the money does not come directly from your pockets. “It is not always the best for the budget, but [Tom] is incredibly perfectionistic and is willing to put an enormous amount of time and effort into every aspect [de una película]”, recognized a source close to the spy movie.

Cruise is aware of how important his films are to a studio hungry for intellectual property and tent poles that allows them to compete head-to-head with the big names in Hollywood. The actor has no problem exercising his power, as became clear when he prevented Paramount+ from developing new television series inspired by brands linked to it such as Thunder days Y Mission Impossible.





The commercial result in the cinemas of Top Gun: Maverick It can be fundamental when it comes to reaching an agreement between the two parties on the streaming premiere of Ethan Hunt’s new adventure. Whatever happens to that one, Cruise will go all the way to protect the movie window of the seventh Mission Impossible. At 59, he is one of the few Hollywood actors still making money as soon as a movie starts making money in theaters. Experts estimate that the star usually makes more money from his films than the studios that finance them.

An old collaborator of the actor explained in the same report how negotiations between Cruise and Hollywood bosses used to settle. “Tom says what he wants and the studio says what they want. And then Tom gets what he asked for”. While we wait to discover the result of this cold war that speaks of the train wreck between the past and the future of the business, moviegoers can guess what is coming with the overwhelming first trailer for Mission Impossible: Death Sentence just released by Paramount. Let’s see who is able to beat one of the biggest stars in history after seeing that.

