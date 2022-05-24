“Not a good couple”: Khloé Kardashian tunde Tristan Thompson in recent interview

We can’t wait for the premiere of the new chapter of “The Kardashians” that premieres this Thursday! During this episode, more about the drama between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will be explored.

Khloé opened up about the moment she found out the news that her boyfriend had gotten another woman pregnant on a podcast called “Not Skinny but Not Fat” where she revealed that she found out her sister Kim was filming a scene with Kanye West. and her children when she read the news online and warned Khloé.

Maralee Nichols had a baby with Tristan Thompson in December of last year.

“I found out like the rest of the world, which I found the most offensive,” Khloe told podcast host Amanda Hirsch. “I mean, everything was wrong. Can there be a little respect? Could you have told me something before I read it in the ‘Daily Mail’? That would have been nice.”

Khloé and Tristan had reconciled just as the news broke, following another cheating scandal in which the athlete tried to kiss Kylie Jenner’s best friend and was with other women at a nightclub while Kardashian was pregnant.

“There are a lot of good sides to him as well, but no one can see them because they’re clouded by the personal things that have happened between the two of them,” Kardashian briefly defended Thompson.

“I also think that people make mistakes and he is still a good person. It is not a good couple. But I want him to have the opportunity to be happy and have a good life. He will always be in my life because he is True’s dad and he is a great dad. That’s all I can say”.