Motorola’s return to the flagships

Motorola has been working for several years on the return to the highest range of smartphones, little by little launching models increasingly premiumlike that Motorcycle Edge of 2020, and even taking risks with different models such as the Motorcycle Razrwhile continuing to be one of the leaders in the most accessible ranges of smartphones, especially in some territories.

But during the last years, Moto always made it clear that one of his goals was to return to the flagships. After passing through the hands of Google, a company that constantly asks me if it is really interested in having a hardware division, beyond launching some units that serve as an example of what they want the Android ecosystem to be, but outside of the United States United States and some European countries is a real challenge com For one, Moto has been growing under the wing of its parent company, Lenovo. The Moto Edge 30 Pro feels like the end of a journey they’ve been building for years, and at the same time, the beginning of a new journey.

And it is that the Edge 30 Pro has everything we expect from a high-end phone: the best processor of the moment (a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1), a generous amount of RAM (12 or 8 GB, depending on the model), a screen with good features (6.7-inch OLED with 144 Hz refresh rate) and an interesting and efficient camera system, good, although not perfect. But another thing that this phone also includes that is typical of the high-end, is a high-end price. This time, Motorola seems to have had to compensate for this hardware. flagship with a price flagshipwhich puts the phone in a position to compete directly with other high-end phones from other companies like Samsung and even Apple.

The phone is not overly expensive. What I say is it has a standard price, slightly lower than others flagship in the market. And precisely that price difference is what made Motorola always interesting for me in terms of its phones premium. The Edge 20 Pro perhaps it sacrificed a bit of power compared to other phones of the same date, but it had enough power that I need and, in addition, a more attractive price than the rest. This time, the price factor is not as favorable as before, although fortunately, Moto usually offers discounts in different seasons, so it will be a matter of making a smart purchase, just when it is prudent to do so, to save some money.

About the Edge 30 Pro hardware and what it can do, the three most important features to highlight are its processor, its screen and its front camera. Its power is just what we expect from the best chip of the moment, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: the greatest fluidity, games with graphics at the maximum level and an almost pure Android system, something already classic in Moto phones, which moves without any problem, and it will move like this for years. Its screen is an OLED panel with a good and efficient brightness, but not the best I’ve tested. However, its 144 Hz refresh rate is satisfyingly fast, both in everyday use of the phone and in games. Or rather, especially in games.

The cameras of the Edge 30 Pro on the one hand represent several steps forward in terms of the photographic capabilities of Motorola phones (both photo and video), but on the other hand a small step backwards.

In general, the Edge 30 Pro takes good photos, with good colors, very natural and realistic, without excessive saturation and performing better than ever in terms of exposure (the skies look blue and radiant, nothing burned). But what I was most satisfied with is the front camera of the Edge 30 Pro. The sharpness of the photos and the quality when recording video, even with walk stabilization, made me very satisfied. Below you can see me on one of the classic rainy afternoons in my city:

Another result that left me satisfied is the quality of night photos. Moto has been significantly improving the quality of its night photos on premium phones over the last 12-18 months, and the Edge 30 Pro is a new step forward: photos with less noise than previous models and blacker skies, very good object details and headlights do not ruin the photo. Sometimes it is necessary to take the same photo more than once or to mark on the phone the point where we want it to focus and take as a reference for the exposure, but it is something that I usually do on practically every phone that passes through my hands, so it did not mean no problem. On the other hand, the small step backwards that I was talking about a few lines ago is that Moto has discarded the periscope-type camera that he included in the Edge 20 Proa feature I really enjoyed on that phone for photos with up to 5x Optical Zoom.

Overall, the Edge 30 Pro strikes me as a very good phone, with its top-notch hardware and battery that easily lasts a full day of heavy use, or more than a day for less powerful users. hardcore. As if that were not enough, the phone includes a 65W charger in the box, something that is a pleasant surprise today. In my tests, this recharges 50% of the battery in about 18 minutes or a little more. The Edge 30 Pro meets almost all the requirements for the highest range of the moment. I recommend it? Yes, especially for those who enjoy a purer Android experience closer to how it comes out of Google headquarters, and for those who enjoy the brand. However, I would like to see a next Edge or a next flagship Moto taking, again, a more aggressive and competitive approach in terms of the price of its smartphone. That, and his continued improvement in night photos, would make me very happy.