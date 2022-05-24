Meghan Markle dazzled with her ultra-feminine look inspired by Julia Roberts – Revista Para Ti

The Duchess of Sussex showed off a look that painted her from head to toe like a true royal, with nods to an iconic look that Julia Roberts wore in “Pretty Woman.”

Meghan Markle gave a great styling show last weekend, when she accompanied her husband – Prince Harry – who played a game of pole to benefit with your team, The Padres at the Santa Barbara Polo Club.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a black polka dot blouse tied at the waist, a off-white skirt, with a wide leather belt, which he complemented with capeline and stilettos. A summer look, ideal for this type of event, which includes Khaite pieces, Cartier jewelry, and also the Sunglasses Meghan’s favorites, signed by Valentine.

It is worth noting the look similarity of Harry’s wife with that iconic print of “Vivian” (Julia Roberts) on the ’90s romantic comedyPretty Woman, in which she wore a brown dress with white polka dots with a capelina, also to attend a polo match.

As for her styling, Meghan switched to a much older record royal (similar to the ones he chose during his years in the Royal House) leaving aside the monochromatic suits with wide pants and short dresses. It is now, on the eve of his return for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, that returns to headdresses and polka dot prints.





Meghan Markle’s infatuation with Prince Harry

In addition to drawing attention to her great look, Meghan starred in an affectionate gesture towards her husband: after congratulating all the members of the team with two kisses on the cheeks, she gave him a intense kiss on the mouthbut immediately realized that he had left her lips stained red and, quite naturally, he wiped her mouth with his hand. A total gesture familiarity which shows how is the relationship between the Dukes of Sussex.