La Nación / Karol G brought joy to the children of a cancer hospital

The Colombian singer Karol G surprised the children admitted to the HOMI Foundation (Hospital De La Misericordia) in Bogotá, a center that treats childhood cancer. The “Bichota” arrived with her band at the care center and she spent two hours sharing with the little ones, who sang and danced with her idol, and the recordings of this visit moved Internet users.

“If with my presence I can make someone happy, I will also be very happy. These things do a lot of good for us and also for them, that’s why it’s important to give them back a little of the love they give us every day,” said the interpreter of “Ay, Dios Mio!” about her Karol G’s solidarity action with which she wanted to bring joy to children who fight cancer on a daily basis.

Karol g deserves all the best in the world, after a 3-hour show, which has another one the next day, instead of resting she went to sing at a hospital to give encouragement to those who need it most, great @karolg ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ys92KWJuna – Paula Sierra #PROVENZA (@paula_sierra32) May 22, 2022

The videos of the visit show Karol, wearing a face mask, singing “Tusa” to a little boy in her stroller, like a lullaby; or dancing with her long hair painted green next to an enthusiastic girl who took the microphone to sing “El Makinon”. The artist took all the time in the world to get closer to each of her little fans.

Upon arriving in her land, Carolina Giraldo Navarro (her real name) usually surprises her audience. Last March, she also performed a surprise show at the “El Buen Pastor” women’s prison in Bogotá. There were almost 2,000 inmates who shared with the “Bichota” on that occasion.

The visit to the children occurred in the middle of the concerts that Karol G offered over the weekend in the Colombian capital. The artist appeared before 28,000 people at the Movistar Arena in two “sold out” concerts, that is, with completely sold-out tickets.

