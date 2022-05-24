Kylie Jenner uses this girdle to refine her waist after pregnancy

Although he is getting closer to his goal, Kylie Jenner She is determined to eliminate the last extra centimeters that remained after her second baby and in addition to the aesthetic treatments that she surely applies, the socialite and businesswoman has not stopped exercising or wearing her indispensable girdle that would help her reduce her measurements.

This reducing girdle, made with latex-free neoprene, ensures that it improves thermogenic activity and sweating while performing physical training, according to the product’s instructions. This Sweet Sweat brand girdle is sold both on Amazon and on other nutrition and fitness sites and costs approximately 600 Mexican pesos.

What caught our attention is that Kylie Jenner He preferred to use this reducing girdle than those sold by his sister Kim Kardashian in his digital store for a price of 68 dollars, more or less 1,300 pesos.

In the image we see Jenner wearing a black tank top, tennis shoes and leggings of the same tone, which combined perfectly with her girdle.

According to expert sites in medicine and physical training, girdles are simply a postural support or an immediate effect aid, but they do not accelerate weight loss or ensure a real decrease in waist measurements in the long term.

Before using any garment or girdle or taking any supplement, ask your doctor.