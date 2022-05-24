Recently, we told you about the celebrities who appear on the Ferrari blacklist and cannot buy their cars. A list where celebrities of all kinds appear and who are banned by the Italian brand. Among those names are those of Justin Bieber and the Kardashians. Nevertheless, ferrari has nuanced to avoid possible misunderstandings.

Since the information began to circulate about the alleged purchase ban by Ferrari to some celebrities, such as Justin Bieber and the Kardashians, it has generated a lot of noise and questions that the Italian house has wanted to clarify. In fact, according to published Mark, none of the mentioned are blacklistedas stated by the manufacturer itself. However, they do have some restrictions..

Justin Bieber and the Kardashians, punished without being able to buy exclusive Ferraris and special editions

In a statement, Ferrari stated that it “reserves the right to decide on the special editions.” In other words, the brand decides which customers can or cannot access certain models, the most exclusive and special editions. Y It is the case of Bieber and the Kardashians. But they do have the right to buy series production models.

And this is because the Canadian singer has not complied with certain conditions imposed by Ferrari, such as the white 458 Italia with black wheels that he bought in 2016 and, a few weeks later, took it to West Coast Customs, where they made some modifications which gave it a totally different look. Later, the singer put it up for auction in January 2017. And this is not allowed by the brand, which asks its customers do not make excessive modifications to the car and do not sell it during the first year.

Photo: Barrett-Jackson