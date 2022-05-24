Jason Momoa Prevents Amber Heard From Being Fired From ‘Aquaman’ Sequel

This Monday, as a result of the judicial process that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard maintain for a defamation complaint, one of the witnesses in the case has confirmed that the actress was about to be eliminated from the scenes that she had recorded in Aquaman 2 for the legal battle she has with her ex-husband.

According to Kathryn Arnold, one of the witnesses in the case, a former producer and current consultant in the entertainment industry, Heard’s role in the sequel to the DC superhero was going to be an important moment for the interpreter’s career. However, had it not been for Jason Momoa and the film’s director James Wan, the studio behind the film would have cut Amber Heard’s scenes.



Jason Momoa and Amber Heard at Comic-Con GTRES

Hollywood production companies and studios do not like that the actors in their films, with which they intend to earn millions of euros, get into trouble or have public opinion against it because it would mean a drop in box office revenue. That is why, like the magical saga of fantastic animals decided to get rid of Johnny Depp, those responsible for Aquaman 2 they wanted to remove Heard’s name from the production.





read also

The vanguard

However, as stated by Kathryn Arnold in the trial that is taking place in the Fairfax court in Virginia, United States, between Depp and Heard, the actor Jason Momoa and the director of Aquaman 2, James Wan, prevented the actress from being expelled from the project. And it is that as reported by the newspaper Daily Mailthe witness has revealed that Momoa and Wan were adamant and forced the studio to continue with Heard.



Amber Heard Mentions Kate Moss at Johnny Depp Trial

According to the witness, Heard’s character, Mera, was going to have a “strong romantic arc throughout the movie and some great action sequences” before her action scenes were “cut out” and her role was “radically reduced.” Last week, Heard’s agent, Jessica Kovacevic, revealed at trial that she was told the role was about to be canceled due to Heard’s “lack of chemistry” with Momoa, but that she personally believed it had to do with her poor performance. reputation for the trial.





read also

Judith Del Rio

Also, Arnold assured that with the second film of Aquaman actor Jason Momoa was able to increase his salary of almost 3 million euros and almost 15 million euros. Meanwhile, Amber Heard received 2 million euros when she could have received 6 million for the sequel. According to Arnold, Heard could have earned $4 million per film, although she even she could have surpassed that figure and gone as high as $20 million.

The trial causes losses of between 40-50 million euros to Amber Heard

What’s more, thanks to her role in Aquaman, Heard would also have been able to land million-dollar deals similar to her current $1.5 million deal with L’Oréal, according to Kathryn Arnold. But the actor’s defamation complaint against the actress has tarnished the image of Amber Heard and according to Arnold, this has generated losses of between 45 and 50 million euros.