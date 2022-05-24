How much do you know about Selena Gómez: degree of studies, hobbies and more curiosities

Actress, producer and singer, Selena Gomez she is adored by people and is a constant source of inspiration. She has more than 300 million followers on Instagram who want to know everything about her life, such as what her level of study and many more curiosities.

Selena Gomez, who was born on July 22, 1992 in Texas, United States, has had an overwhelming life as he has gone through various ups and downs. He faced difficulties, including his poor health, but luckily he managed to recover.

She is an artist who has spoken out about mental health since she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. But this has not stopped her career and she has won some of the biggest music awards and she has worked with various brands internationally. In 2017, she made her debut as a producer with the smash hit “13 Reasons Why.”

Three curious facts about Selena Gomez

the songs of Selena Gomez they have motivated many fans to overcome their difficulties in life. She has spoken about mental health, her heartbreak and her career so openly, which brought her even closer to her fans.

From a very young age he has been in the spotlight and has not only won awards, but also wowed everyone with his charming smile and kind personality. Here are some interesting facts about this American singer and actress.

one. Selena Gomez’s upbringing

The first years of life Selena Gomez influenced the successful person he is today. She did not have a life like that of a normal American teenager, since she became a sensation from a young age.

The celebrity’s mother, Mandy Teefey, was just 16 years old when she gave birth to Selena Gomez. Who witnessed the separation of his parents and spent most of his early life with his grandparents.

He was seven years old when he appeared on ‘Barney & Friends’ and after that he didn’t stop. She began to receive numerous projects and some major agencies hired her for music videos, movies and series. While doing all of this, she completed her studies at Danny Jones High School in Texas and earned her diploma in 2010 through a homeschool program.. When he finished, he decided not to go to university..

2. Charge approximately $800,000 per post

Did you know Selena Gomez was the first celebrity to reach 100 million followers on Instagram? The singer loves her fans and is as dedicated to them as they are to her. The producer manages all her social networks, this allows her to better connect with her fans and that there are no intermediaries in the relationship with them.

His arrival through social networks is such that today he charges about 800 thousand dollars per publication.

Selena Gomez enjoying one of her favorite hobbies: cooking.

3. Some of his hobbies

It’s hard to imagine how someone with such a busy schedule manages to take time out for their hobbies. Selena Gomez she calls herself a couch potato and would rather stay home than go out. When asked about her hobbies, she has said that she likes cooking, surfing, and skateboarding.. She also really enjoys basketball, so it’s not uncommon to see her at games.

On top of all this, Halloween is one of her favorite holidays, she owns several rescue dogs, and is a self-described animal lover.

What do you like most about Selena Gomez?