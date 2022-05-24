Have you seen Drive My Car yet? 5 similar movies you must see

The Ryusuke Hamaguchi-directed film won the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. In addition to the Oscar for Best International Film.

The movie “Drive My Car” quickly became a recent favorite. Cempowering the audience with an invitation to pain, loss and moving on. If you liked this film, here are 5 films with similar themes that you cannot miss.

5 Movies similar to “Drive My Car” that you must see

“Drive My Car” follows the story of Yusuke, who is struggling with the loss of his wife. On this way he meets Misaki who will be designated his driver. The film explores loss, grief and healing.

1.- Driveways (2019)

The film directed by Andrew Ahntells the story of Cody a little boy who tries to fit in with the other kids, but who ends up being friends with the old man in his neighborhood. Which was interpreted by the mythical Brian Dennehy.

«Driveways» can be considered happier what “Drive My Car”. The movie focuses on the sincere and friendly relationships that can be formed between strangers. For those who enjoy themes like human connection, this movie will be one that cannot be left off their list.

2.- Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

With nominations in both the Golden Globes like in the academy awards the acclaimed arrives Inside Llewyn Davis.

This somewhat tragic and comic drama follows the line of “Drive my Car”. But addressing the tragic issues from the black comedy. Thus the film explores pain, loss and healing.

The film is directed by Ethan and Joel Coen, follow the story of a folk musician in distress called Llewyn Davisafter the death of his bandmate.

3.- Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind (2004)

Even though the line «Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind» be very different from ‘Drive My Car’. The main idea points towards the same.

Well, the movie starring Jim Carrey Y Kate Winslet, deals with the special relationship between two people, the failures and the love that, despite that, persists.

4.- The Great Beauty (2013)

The film directed by Paolo Sorrentino It’s a true cinematic experience. follows an elderly journalist, Jep, while touring his home in Rome. And his double life among the Roman elite and the nightclubs he usually goes to.

Unlike the other movies, this one in particular, explores the dissatisfaction and fears of having wasted a large part of his life.

5.- Last Life In The Universe (2003)

This Thai production, directed by Pen-Ek Ratanaruang, tells the story of Kenji, a suicidal man, and his relationship with Noi after witnessing his sister’s death.

The film is a mix between surrealism, drama and the right dose of criminal elements in the purest Yakuza style.